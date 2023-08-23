For the 157th year, Juneau County residents and visitors wrapped up the summer in style.

The Juneau County Fair wrapped up Sunday, and featured its usual assortment of farm animal displays, shows, and contests, along with food trucks, a two-day rodeo, two-day truck derby, and ATV races on the last day. It is the "longest-running tradition in Juneau County," said Juneau County Fair Board secretary Vicki McGowan.

"Juneau County Fair is one of the smaller fairs in the state," said Wisconsin Department of Agriculture licensing associate Pam Hobson, who attended the fair. "I actually enjoy going to the smaller fairs. When I drove in today, the most impressive thing is the buildings that they have for the animals."

Three music acts also came to the fair, performing on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There was a large dairy breakfast on Saturday, and county farmers held a meat animal sale that afternoon.

"We've had great weather, phenomenal crowds," said McGowan. "Everybody has been great."

A monster truck was available for rides. It was the only new attraction for 2023.

"If it's not broke, we're not going to fix it or change it," McGowan said.

ATV races were new to the fair last year after a combine harvester smash-up event was removed because of a lack of available combines.

Farm families "dressed up" cows for an animal dressing parade on Saturday evening, and various contestants got their dairy fill in a yogurt-eating contest after the parade.

"For a small fair, they do really well," said Hobson, a Grant County native. "It's a community thing. Everybody knows everybody."

Businesses from around Juneau County, such as Natural Carnivore, a raw pet food store in Mauston, and Future Farmers of America organizations had booths throughout the fair. County farmers also had a stand with homemade pies.

"I go through all the exhibits and some things that are not animals," said Hobson. "It's really cool to see that they're still alive and well."

