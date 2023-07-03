What has become a familiar refrain this summer is back in full swing for Independence Day.

A release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources states that an ozone advisory will be in effect on Tuesday, July 4. The advisory is issued for 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the holiday for 42 statewide counties.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has been the primary cause for poor air quality over the past two months, but the department did not confirm whether or not it is the cause of the upcoming ozone alert.

Area counties affected include Dane, Sauk, Columbia, Juneau, and Adams. Counties in southeastern Wisconsin in the Milwaukee metropolitan area are expected to see "Unhealthy" air quality Tuesday, while the others are slated for "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups."

People with respiratory conditions, children, older adults, and outdoor workers should reduce levels of heavy exertion in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" counties. Such individuals should avoid heavy exertion entirely in "Unhealthy" areas.