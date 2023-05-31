Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Solar power is spreading in southern Wisconsin, and Juneau County is getting in on the alternative energy source.

Three area energy companies — OneEnergy Renewables, Oakdale Electric Cooperative, and SolarShare WI Cooperative — have combined to break ground on two solar projects near the county's two largest municipalities, Mauston and New Lisbon.

According to a release from SolarShare Director Cory Neeley, the Webster Creek Solar Farm and Lemonweir Solar Farm are projected to produce over 9 million kilowatt hours a year for Oakdale Electric and its members.

"OneEnergy is proud to be partnering with SolarShare and Oakdale Electric Cooperative on these projects to provide cost-effective and reliable solar power to the rural communities of Juneau County," said Eric Udelhofen, Vice President of Development with OneEnergy, in an email. "We hope that these projects will be the start of a movement to democratize investment in the renewable energy sector in the state."

The two projects comprise a rural investment of over $6 million. Udelhofen said that Webster Creek and Lemonweir are two of 10 projects that OneEnergy is building across western Wisconsin. Planning for the solar farms began in late 2021 and Udelhofen expects them to be completed and active by November.

Chris Tackmann, General Manager and CEO of Oakdale, said in the release that the upcoming solar plants will not only provide cost-effective, environmentally friendly energy, but will also provide lower rates for customers via Power Purchase Agreements.

Power Purchase Agreements, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, are agreements in which developers install, own, and operate energy systems on customer properties. PPAs are used primarily for renewable energy, but can also be applied to combine heat and power supply.

Webster Creek and Lemonweir will not only supply power, but will also hopefully benefit crop growth in their areas, according to Udelhofen. He is hoping for OneEnergy to partner with a beekeeper in the Webster Creek area, as the panels will be planted to a seed mix designed to provide forage for honeybees. Both projects will be planted to a pollinator meadow, which is a large area of plants designed to attract pollinating insects and be dense enough to deter weed growth.

"We are excited to begin our journey working with another cooperative, Oakdale Electric Cooperative, who like us, shares the belief that cooperatives can be innovators and solve problems for people while creating positive financial impacts for everyday Wisconsin folks," said Neeley in the release.

SolarShare was formed in 2021 by RENEW Wisconsin, a nonprofit focused on renewable energy sources, with grant funding from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. More than 80 individual and business members of SolarShare invested in the land for the projects. Those investors will earn revenue from project land leases by SolarShare.