The Historic Indian Agency House is set to host its last three events of the season.

On Saturday, the Galena Living History Society will be on site to present “Everyday Elegance.” The presentation will round out this year’s series of four cultural creative arts weekends at the museum.

“On these tours, we’re not looking at the history of the house itself, but the actual history of the items in the house and what it was like living in the spaces,” said Adam Novey, executive director and curator of the Historic Indian Agency House.

The Galena Living History Society is a group of volunteer living history interpreters from Apple River Fort in Illinois who believe history comes alive when people are actually dressing and looking the part, said Suzi Beggin Craft, history interpreter with Galena Living History Society.

Presenters dressed in authentic 1800s garb will be introducing new material, taking tour participants room by room, and teaching about the often overlooked elegance seen in everyday items used nearly 200 years ago, organizers said.

“We will be talking about the things that didn’t need to be fancy in the 1830s but were,” said Craft. “(People in the 1800s) didn’t need to go out of their way to decorate these items, but they did ... and we don’t know why.”

The guided living history tours begin at 10 a.m. After a lunch break at noon, tours will resume at 1 p.m. with the final tour beginning at 3 p.m.

Admission is $7.50 for adults, $6 for seniors, $3 for children and $18 for family passes. Admission is free for season membership holders and veterans.

‘Quest for history’

The Agency House’s ongoing project with a fire-wrought dugout canoe will see its third and final burn of the season from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 22.

Starting as a “quest for history” to learn about the canoe-making techniques likely used by people who lived on same the land hundreds of years ago, it has become something of a passion project for the Agency House, with new methods and ideas for burning the canoe explored in each session.

“The process is what is intriguing to us,” said Novey. “You don’t know how something works until you try it.”

The canoe project began in 2021 with the selection and downing of a 12.5-foot-long log that was 22 inches in diameter. The log, which has now begun to look more like a canoe, has seen between 15 and 18 burn sessions, thus far, organizers said.

“It feels good being this far,” said Portage Scouts BSA member Jacob Kreger, who volunteered for the third time at a canoe burning session last Saturday. “Its quite a process tending to the fire,” Kreger said. “It takes a couple people to do this because of the constant care for the canoe.”

The canoe will at least need as many burns to finish the project as has been put into it thus far, which will hopefully lead to the vessel seeing her maiden voyage, organizers said

Beneath the surface

The last Agency House event of the season takes participants beneath the surface for This Mysterious Old House, an event that invites people to experience first-time access into intriguing and unseen areas of the residence.

“This is a special opportunity to experience the Agency House in a way that you don’t get on a normal tour,” said Novey. “We will look at the mysteries involved with how this house was put together through the fingerprints of the builders and the work they did on the house, with all the unusual quirks that went into building it.”

Discoveries not seen by the public, which came from prior Agency House investigations, include what appeared to be a “time capsule” of a preserved lunch break from one of the original builders of the house and learning the house had been on fire at one point, Novey said.

In-person tours will take place at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23. A virtual tour also will be offered at 6 p.m. Sept. 30, featuring a pre-recorded exploration followed by a question and answer segment.

Admission for the in-person tour is $25 per person, or $45 for a couple. Admission for the virtual tour is $30 per family, with a limit of 10 individuals per time slot.

To pre-register for in-person and virtual tours visit, agencyhouse.org/beneath-the-surface. Participants may also inquire at the door if any spaces remain available for a tour time.

The Historic Indian Agency House, located at 1490 Agency House Road in Portage, originally housed an Indian agent. Agents were typically located near U.S. Army forts and served as an intermediary between Native American tribes and the federal government while also acting as a postmaster, judge and, in some cases, a doctor.

The Historic Indian Agency House is open from May 15 to Oct. 15 and normal tour hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.