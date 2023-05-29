Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A train derailed at Devil's Lake State Park on Sunday evening with multiple cars rolled over.

The Wisconsin DNR said that a Wisconsin and Southern locomotive went off its tracks around 8:00 p.m. just south of Lake Road within the state park's boundaries. On-site conservation wardens worked with railroad staff in assessing the situation and ensuring traffic could travel on South Lake Road.

No injuries nor releases of hazardous materials have been reported as a result of the derailment.

Devil's Lake State Park remained open following the derailment and the DNR said there are no present public safety concerns.

Wisconsin and Southern Railroad is currently assessing the situation and looking for cleanup solutions. The DNR urges the public not to walk at or near the area of the derailment and to stay off the railroad tracks.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Photos: Train derailment in Wisconsin Derailed Train Wisconsin Derailed Train Wisconsin Derailed Train Wisconsin Derailed Train Wisconsin BNSF train derailment BNSF train derailment aerial view BNSF Railway train derailment BNSF Railway train derailment