The Fenwick family lost their 21-year-old son, Blake, to suicide in 2020 and are keeping his memory alive with a triathlon that raises funds for students looking to pursue mental health careers.

Blake's Tinman Triathlon had its second installment Saturday on the west side of Reedsburg. Participants covered just over 9 miles biking, kayaking and running. All proceeds from the event benefit the Blake Matthew Mindful Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit that raises awareness for mental health.

Gatlin Fenwick, Blake's father, emceed the event and expressed emotional gratitude to the 33 participants, who included family, friends and others who signed up online.

"It's overwhelmingly heartwarming to see the people here, not just with the connection with Blake but because of the connection they have with the message and the purpose of our entire foundation," Fenwick said. "It's interesting to hear more people open up and talk about mental health."

The Fenwick family says on the event's website that Blake was lost "to a case of hidden depression" on Dec. 26, 2020.

The triathlon began on Highway V in Reedsburg with participants starting a 6.6-mile bike tour, according to the Blake's Tinman website. Participants then left their bikes at a site just before reaching a small waterway in which they kayaked for 1 mile before running 1.7 miles back to the starting point.

"I was a good friend of Blake," said Stephan Burbach, of New Lisbon. "I love and miss him. It's nice that in the aftermath of all of that, we can get something positive where we can develop a scholarship, get some awareness out."

The togetherness of the participants and being close with nature are other positives of Blake's Tinman, Burbach said. Blake would be proud to see people coming together in his honor, said Burbach, Gatlin Fenwick and other family members.

"This is a wonderful way to not only tribute a wonderful kid, a kid who loved to be outside, but also to do it in a way that supports a cause like mental health," Sarah Milia, Gatlin Fenwick's sister and Blake's aunt, said, adding that the exercise from the outdoor triathlon benefits physical and mental wellbeing.

The sunny weather for the second annual Blake's Tinman was considerably more ideal than the rainy day of the first triathlon on Sept. 10, 2022. Despite the rain, Gatlin Fenwick's cousin Bob Hefley, a Washington resident, said the triathlon was fun and supported a good cause.

Scholarships supported by the event are $6,000 and given once a year. Applicants must be high school graduates or seniors and pursuing a mental health-related career. The online application at blakestinman.com/scholarship must be submitted with a high school academic transcript and cover letter.

Along with registering for the triathlon, people can also donate to the Blake Matthew Mindful Memorial Foundation. A Juneau County business, Germantown Junction Store, located north of Mauston on Highway 58, sells Italian ice during the summer to raise funds to donate to the foundation and scholarship.