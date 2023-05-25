Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Three visitors to Wisconsin Dells were arrested during Automotion weekend for charges of assault and resistance to law enforcement during the early morning hours of May 21.

According to releases from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff's Office, foot patrol officers were summoned by Tug's Kitchen employees to remove confrontational customers who were refusing to leave just before 1:30 a.m. that night. One of the customers attempted to assault a bartender after climbing over the bar at Tug's, according to reports.

Officers attempted to take the individuals out of Tug's Kitchen after they disobeyed requests to leave. A WDPD Officer and Columbia County deputy were both assaulted by the group. The officers requested backup due to the combative conduct of the resisting group and the large crowds in the surrounding area.

After more officers arrived, three individuals were arrested. 28-year-old Sharnice Teague of Bolingbrook, Ill., 27-year-old Kenneth Magee of Chicago, Ill., and 34-year-old Demetrice Coleman from Waterloo, Iowa were all charged with disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing and battery to a law enforcement officer. Magee received two battery counts.

The three individuals are no longer in custody at Columbia County Jail after posting $500 bonds. WDPD and Columbia County Sheriff's Office expressed appreciation for the outside law enforcement agencies working Automotion weekend for their quick response.

