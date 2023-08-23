After more than three decades with the city, a Wisconsin Dells public works employee retired earlier this month.

Thore Gregerson spent 35 years with the city's Public Works Department and is highly regarded by director Chris Tollaksen and other city officials. At its monthly meeting Monday, the city's common council unanimously approved one of the city's pumping stations to be named "Thore Gregerson Main Lift Station" for his services to the city.

"I was honored to work there all those years," said Gregerson, who retired Aug. 16. "I really enjoyed it. It was the kind of work I liked doing. I'm a farmer also, so operating equipment was in my blood."

Gregerson's main role with public works was as head of the sanitary sewer utility, but he worked as a foreman in multiple capacities within the department, including snow removal. He will now focus on farming full-time with his brothers on his property in rural Columbia County, which he has done since he was a child.

"I think it's a fitting tribute," said Wisconsin Dells mayor Ed Wojnicz of the renamed lift station, which will also have a sign with Gregerson's name. "Well deserved and we know that Thore is probably one of the hardest working individuals that you will ever run into."

Gregerson, whom Wojnicz referred to as a "self-starter," kept streets open and sewers flowing smoothly during regular business hours and would work extra hours to address emergencies, said Tollaksen, who added that Gregerson's knowledge and expertise with sanitation and other public works infrastructure came in handy on numerous occasions.

"Thore has been a huge asset to the city and to the community as a whole," Tollaksen said. "Thore’s professional skills were only matched by this personal dedication to serving the community and ensuring reliable public works and sewer services to all residents and businesses. While Thore leaves a well-trained and competent crew, the loss to the City in his retirement is immeasurable."

Gregerson has "thorough knowledge" of the pipe network in Wisconsin Dells and expertise with monitoring and other controls at city pumping stations, said Tollaksen.

Wojnicz added that Gregerson will be "sorely missed." Gregerson said he would not retire until he felt the public works department was "in good hands" with his former coworkers.

"(Gregerson) has the strong work ethic, intelligence, and skill to lead a productive and effective public works crew," Tollaksen said.

The lift station which will be named after Gregerson is located on Finnegan Avenue in the city. Fireman's Park, located north of Wisconsin Dells on Highway 13, hosted a retirement party for Gregerson on Sunday.

"I hope he takes care of himself like he did other people," Wojnicz said.

In other business Monday, the Common Council approved electrical outlets for holiday lights at 20 locations along Broadway. A first reading of an ordinance to install eastbound and westbound stop signs on Wisconsin Avenue at its intersection with Oak Street was approved as well.