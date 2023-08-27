Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

The Fall River School Board discussed the dress code relating to boys being forbidden from wearing tank tops but girls were allowed to wear them. The board did not make a decision on the matter.

Classes began for students in the Columbus School District on Aug. 27.

1983

Verbal fireworks lit up the Columbus City Council chambers as Mayor Vincent Bergstrom and Reuben Damm, a Columbus citizen and chairman of the Columbia County Board squared off against Council president Peter Kaland and members of the City Council over the proposed city Administrator’s Ordinance.

Columbus FFA members, Paul Hehl and Lisa Lienke were greeted in Washington D.C. by Wendell Jeffreys, National FFA vice president. Kehl and Lienke attended a week-long National FFA Conference.

1993

The Fall River Fire Department erected an American flag and plaque in front of the fire station in memory of Eileen “Diz” Dean. Diz was drafted into the All American Girls Baseball League at the age of 18 by the Rockford Peaches in 1942. Six girls from Wisconsin played in the league.

Dave Patterson of Fall River won an upset victory in a feature air race at the Formula Vee National Championship Air Race at Dayton, Ohio. Patterson piloted his homebuilt Sonevai plane.

2003

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development joined town of Elba officials in a ground-breaking ceremony at the construction site for upgrades to the Elba Sanitary District. A combination of a loan and a grant funded the $335,300 sewer project.

The 10th annual John Muir Academy, for math, science, and technology, was attended by four teachers from Columbus; Joyce Culver, Sandy Rice, Melanie Trainer-Burton, and Daniel Benisch.

Follow on Facebook at Columbus, WI Historical Society, email columbuswiareahistory.com" target="_blank">columbuswiareahistory.com or visit columbuswiareahistory.com. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact David Komarck-Bennett, society president.

