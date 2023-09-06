1973

A flagpole was dedicated at the newly extended youth building in memory of the four Thom boys killed Sept. 23, 1970, in a fire that destroyed their rural Columbus home.

The Wisconsin Agri-Business Council urged residents to seek part-time work at area canning factories to address a labor shortage. The earlier start of schools and colleges and a late planting season created the labor shortage. Wisconsin is responsible for 25% of vegetables packed in the United States.

1983

New teachers in the Columbus Public schools included Bill Bollech, instrumental music; Judy Vale, release time teacher; David Shumway, high school science and math; Nancy Banaszak EMR; and Mary Cudnohfsky, high school English. Virgil Kirchberg was hired as custodian at Dickason School.

Brian Bolan showed his Champion Crossbred Steer at the Dodge County Fair, right after his win at the Wisconsin State Fair.

1993

Columbus Community Hospital welcomed Dr. John Walz as a new general surgeon. Dr. Craig Campbell had been the hospital’s primary surgeon for the past 17 years but announced plans to stop doing major surgery and maintain a general medical practice.

Dr. “Chub” Poser was inducted into the University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 3, 1993. Poser won “W” letter awards for three years each in basketball and baseball and was awarded the Big Ten Medal of Honor for academic and athletic proficiency.

2003

A large turnout gathered to learn about a proposed horse park to be built by the Wisconsin State Horse Council Equine Foundation. The foundation was negotiating the purchase of the Lobek Farm on Highway 60.

With a large crowd on hand, Fall River Fire Chief Gene Adam and village and township officials dedicated the new $850,000 fire station used by the fire department and EMT’s.

