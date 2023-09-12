1973

State Rep. Mel Cyrak testified on behalf of himself and Sen. Everett Bidwell before the Joint Committee on Finance in support of increased bonding that could include the Highway 151 bypass around Columbus.

A new pastor, Rev. Jerald Wendt, came to serve the members of Faith Lutheran Church. The pastor brings with him his wife, Nancy, and three children, Charles, 2 years; Nathan, 5 years; and Gretchen, 9 years.

1983

Nine candidates vied for the title of Miss Independence during the Sixth annual Mexican Independence celebration held at Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion.

Marilyn Gruenberg opened the Magic Mud Shoppe ceramic store. The business has 800 molds and three electric kilns.

1993

During the weekend of Aug. 28-29, Rev. Ann Friedley and the members and Friends of the First Presbyterian Church celebrated its 125th anniversary. Filmed highlights, special music, and a historical presentation were included in the celebration.

The Columbus School Board voted to drop all but two co-curricular activities at the middle school. The board voted to drop boys and girls basketball, grades 3-8 gymnastics and grades 7-8 cheerleading. Left in the budget was girls’ volleyball and wrestling. The board then transferred $12,400 to purchase middle school computers.

2003

The Columbus City Council awaited the opportunity to vote on a resolution that showed their opposition to closing the crossing of the Soo Line Railroad Company tracks at Birdsey Street. The Council members expressed concern over safety issues, access to the area, and opposition by area residents to closing the crossing.

On her first day of school CES kindergarten student Jadis Courtney learned about eating lunch from her third grade “buddy” AnnaMarie Green. Each year the third-graders pair up with new kindergarten students, welcoming them to the school.

