1973

Two girls from Dickason Junior High School were among a group of 242 girls attending a one week cheerleading camp. The girls were Kathy Huebner and Rhonda Obermeyer.

The Columbus School District started the school year with 19 new teachers. Included in the group were Mike Maier, Dickason School principal; Mrs. Ann Teichow, special education; Dudley Zhe, high school guidance counselor; Mrs. Lynne Nelson, middle grades; Mrs. Mary Roche, home economics; and John Emmons, agriculture.

1983

The Columbus Antique held an open house hosted by managers Norm and Virginia Hageman. The mall has 6,000 square-feet of space and 30 different vendors located in the former Stokely Canning plant.

Columbus Community Hospital was attempting to put together a “Lifeline” program for elderly that would allow emergency calls to the hospital with the push of a button.

1993

The Columbus Club House announced the return of Mary Baker as the new director for the 1993-94 school year. The Columbus Club House was founded in 1989, to provide educational and enrichment experiences to children kindergarten through fifth grade.

This year’s Columbia County Outstanding Dairy Farm Family were Robert and Karen Kronberg of N1748 Highway C, Rio. They own and operate 100 acres and rent an additional 300 acres.

2003

NBC Channel 15’s Justin Williams visited the Columbus Area Aquatic Center to film a segment of its “Out and About” new program and interviewed pool manager Pat Schellin.

This summer, Sharon Bradish led her third trip to Spain including eight students, as the high school Spanish teacher in Columbus. Bradish has taught in the district for 26 years and has also led four trips to Mexico.

