The ornate Art-Deco entrances topped with linear motifs now appear dull and tired. The concession stands have been boarded up, and metal bench seats line the weathered and chipped concrete steps.

Organizers say the Portage Grandstand, a fixture of the community since 1935 when it was built as part of a New Deal program aimed at putting people back to work during the Great Depression, is still structurally sound. But it is in need of full electrical work, new plumbing and a great deal of interior and exterior cosmetic work, new windows, crack filling and ceiling repair.

While restoration plans for the structure have been in the works for years, the structure remains untouched.

To try to turn that around, the Save the Grandstand Foundation is raising money to refurbish and repair the stately landmark and make it once again a meeting place and focal point of the community.

“This area became known as the place where we hold the county fair,” foundation president Amber Davis said. “People complain a lot that this is a small town and there is nothing to do. So then let’s do something about it.”

Save the Grandstand organizers say the last time the Grandstand was used for anything but the Columbia County fair was in the mid 1990’s, when it was home to a semi-professional football team.

The group believes the Grandstand and the land it sits on could be used for many other events, earning money for the community.

“Not only would the Grandstand be making money,” said Nancy Kruse, treasurer of the Save the Grandstand foundation. “But it would help the restaurants, bars, gas stations and the traffic downtown. People would be all over this place again.”

The city owns the property, but the county rents and uses it for the fair, which is one of the main reasons it hasn’t received any funding, members of the nonprofit said. Neither entity can agree on who should be paying for it.

Earlier this year, the original blueprints for the grandstand were found. The discovery could help the site be registered as a national historic landmark and, if accepted, will permit officials to seek federal grants to refurbish and restore it.

“We want to get this place back to what it was,” said Nadine Resler, secretary of the Save the Grandstand foundation. “We want to repair it and we want to fix it. Not for us, but for the community.”