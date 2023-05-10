Proceeds from an upcoming event at a Wisconsin Dells bar will benefit the city police department's dog unit.

The Keg and Patio is hosting the Lost City Select Bourbon Release Party on May 12 at 6 p.m. Customers can purchase a $100 ticket to the event, which includes a bottle of Maker's Mark Kilbourn Cork limited edition bourbon whiskey, appetizers and drink specials, and a customized coin.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Wisconsin Dells Police Department's K-9 program. The bottles are individually available for $85 for anyone unable to attend the event.

People interested in attending may RSVP by email to The Keg and Patio owner Keith Koehler at kkoehler1@charter.net.