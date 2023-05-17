Extending broadband internet access to rural areas is a major focus of Gov. Tony Evers, who made a stop in Juneau County on May 16 to discuss a countywide project.

Lynxx Networks, a Camp Douglas-based telecommunications provider, is doing work on and investing in broadband fiber-optic connectivity throughout its home county.

The provider stopped at Lange Plumbing on Wisconsin Highway 58 north of Mauston and Evers joined to celebrate state grant funding that helps businesses and residents in remote areas gain access to high-speed internet.

“It’s one of those areas that kind of transcends politics,” said Evers regarding bipartisan support of broadband access. “The good news is that from the state level, we are able to help providers like Lynxx get the job done.”

Evers continued by saying that businesses such as Lange Plumbing will be able to more efficiently serve customers and have wider reach with access to Lynxx’s fiber optic system. Telehealth, remote work and homework for schoolchildren in the area will also be more efficient, according to the governor.

Lynxx Networks received a Broadband Expansion Grant of over $2 million to install fiber optics underground that would provide access to 20 businesses and 862 residences throughout the county. Evers’s proposed 2023-25 biennial budget includes a $750 million investment into the Broadband Expansion Grant Program.

“We’re grateful for the legislation on both sides, the governor, everybody working together,” said Lynxx Networks CEO Jim Costello. “This can’t happen without that.”

Costello and Evers both commended the public-private partnerships between Lynxx Networks and the state, Juneau County, Mauston, and surrounding townships. The company CEO also discussed how visitors from areas such as Milwaukee and Chicago will now have the same access to high-speed internet that they do in their hometowns.

“They want to be up here and they can work and it’s a great experience,” said Costello of larger city visitors.

He added that the importance of having a local provider spearheading the project is a positive because of the familiarity factor among area residents. Costello said that he and other company officials are personally acquainted with customers they are going to serve with the upcoming networks, and Evers expressed similar sentiment and his support for state businesses.

The COVID-19 pandemic heightened the need for high-speed internet access everywhere. Evers, Costello, and Mauston city administrator Randy Reeg discussed how difficult things were for rural county residents prior to the broadband investments.

“Broadband is so vital to daily life,” said Reeg. “Everybody’s home, everybody’s business. It’s crucial and we’re excited about the expansion, not only in the City of Mauston, but the surrounding area. We want the entire county to have good, reliable broadband. We’re thankful that the state is providing these grants and that everybody is kicking in and helping out.”

On July 26, 2022, Lynxx held a groundbreaking at Lions Park in Mauston for a fiber optic project that would allow access to their services for residents throughout the county seat. Costello said that July 1 is the target date to start getting customers subscribed following the completion of fiber optic projects.

Steve Lange, the owner of Lange Plumbing, said that the amount of time that he and other business owners spend online, particularly with business transactions and communications, increases the need for these projects and grants.

“It’s very important for us,” said Lange. “It’s a time-saver.”

Timothy Cottingham, the Juneau County Board chairperson, emphasized telehealth communications for an “aging population” in the county. He said that the expansion of broadband access allows for more efficient interactions between doctors and patients. He also touched on schoolchildren who could not attend school in-person and had to travel to Mauston to have access to the internet for virtual learning.

“This is going to be fantastic,” said Cottingham. “The future is here. We’re stepping up to the plate. I’m glad Lynxx is stepping up and the funding is coming. The rural areas don’t see this type of progress, and we need it.”