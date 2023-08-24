It may not feel like fall is around the corner.

But Taste of Portage, a yearly tradition featuring food, drinks and music that has marked the end of the summer since 1992, is back this weekend.

“I have been to every single one,” said Dave Eulberg, long-time resident and former business owner in Portage, “Its only grown throughout the years and has always just been such a great thing for the community.”

The the two-day event is back at its traditional location of Cook Street and DeWitt Street after being moved or canceled due to road construction and COVID-19, the past few years.

The weekend begins 5 p.m. Friday at the Market Square parking lot on Highway 33 in downtown Portage, with a beer tent, food court and live music.

The first annual half-marathon and 5K race starts 7 a.m. Saturday and kicks-off day two. Registration for the races is still open.

Also on Saturday will be sidewalk sales by many the downtown shops, a craft fair, kids activities, car show and more.

“We are excited to be back on Cook Street,” said Brad Conrad, marketing and events coordinator for the Portage Chamber of Commerce and co-coordinator of Taste of Portage, “And we look forward to bringing people together to the heart of downtown for this community summer festival.”

Draft Queen: Gut bugs and brain hugs offer nonalcoholic alternatives Let's talk about some beer alternatives in the adult beverage segment that have piqued my interest.

Conrad noted the car show and the extensive food options usually bring the most attention but said there is something for most everyone next weekend in downtown Portage.

For more information about Taste of Portage visit, chamber.portagewi.com

GALLERY: Taste of Portage draws crowd in 30th year