People with intellectual disabilities brought their athletic talents to Wisconsin Dells last weekend for the inaugural Special Olympics Wisconsin Fall Games.

Nearly 800 athletes from across the state competed in flag football, softball and bocce at Woodside Dells Sports Complex. Special Olympics Wisconsin holds similar events during winter, spring and summer.

"We felt the event was a great success," said Nicole Christensen, senior director of sports for Special Olympics Wisconsin. "We plan to return to Woodside for Fall Games in 2024 and continue this event for the foreseeable future."

Special Olympics athletes competed in events Friday through Sunday. Forty-six sports programs from throughout the state brought athletes to the games, Special Olympics Wisconsin communications director Jay Messar said. Athletes participate in 19 sports over the four seasons.

Cities with teams at the Fall Games included Milwaukee and Madison and their suburbs, Marshfield and Portage. The venue and family atmosphere made for a positive environment, according to Portage Silver Lake bocce team athlete Steven Woodard.

He said the athletes are getting increasingly more active since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and seeing teammates and meeting new people is "fantastic." Woodard had previously been to Woodside to throw out a first pitch for a softball tournament and enjoys the facilities.

"It's beautiful," Messar said of Woodside. "This is the first year that we have been here. The turf surfaces have been really nice to play on. This space is great. It's nice and compact and things are accessible."

Woodard and his family members were a unified team. Unified sports consist of teams made up of people with and without intellectual disabilities.

Prior to the Fall Games, Woodard said he and his family members had to qualify in a tournament near La Crosse. His team won all of its matches in La Crosse but lost the matches at the Fall Games.

"We're here to have fun," Woodard said. "Let me win, and if I cannot win, be brave in the attempt. That's what it's all about. I love it here."

Special Olympics Wisconsin features a total of six fall sports, including golf, bowling and volleyball along with the flag football, softball and bocce played at Woodside over the weekend. During the summer, athletes compete in track and field, gymnastics, powerlifting, soccer and tennis. Winter sports are alpine and cross country skiing, snowboarding and snowshoe racing. Three types of basketball and swimming comprise the Spring Games.

"We've got lots of opportunities and lots of sports happening," Messar said.

On Saturday, Jersey Mike's Subs presented a donation of more than $60,000 to Special Olympics Wisconsin.

