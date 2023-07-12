The Sherman Street underpass beneath Interstate 90-94 in Mauston is slated for a closure of roughly one week.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation release, construction crews will perform work on the bridge above the underpass starting on July 17. The street, which doubles as County Highway G, will be closed in both directions at the underpass. There is no posted detour currently for the route.

The east end of the closure will be at the Sherman Street intersection with Herriot Drive. WisDOT advises nearby businesses and residents to be mindful of noise and possible dust from construction.

The bridge work is another component of the large WisDOT project in the area of the interstate's intersection with Wisconsin Highway 82.