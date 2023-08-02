The Portage Common Council celebrated the 37-year career of a local law enforcement officer last week.

Portage Police Patrol Lt. Robert J. Bagnall, who retired in July, received a congratulatory standing ovation, a heartfelt "thank you" and a commemorative plaque at the council's July 27 meeting.

"It has been a pleasure all these years," Bagnall told council members. "I couldn't have done it without everybody's support, the community, the council and the co-workers. So, I really appreciate it."

Bagnall worked in law enforcement for 37 years and had been with the Portage Police Department since 1996. He held many different positions throughout his tenure with the police department, including patrol officer, sergeant, detective, and patrol lieutenant.

"Day in and day out (Bagnall) set the example of what it meant to be an officer on the midnight shift," said Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke.

Bagnall received commendations from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for his "aggressive work with impaired driver related traffic stops" in Portage, Klafke said.

"The city is a much better place because Bob was an officer here," Mayor Mitchel Craig said. "He was a true professional in what he did. He made the comment to me before that this wasn't his home town, but this is the town he considers his hometown, and to me that meant a lot."

Bagnall was known for being "a true liaison between families and the department due to his compassion." said Klafke, adding that Bagnall will be remembered as "hardworking and dependable" by his former colleagues at the police department.

"We could always count on him," Klafke said. "(Bagnall) would always pick up extra shifts so other units in the department wouldn't be short."

Bagnall was promoted to patrol lieutenant in 2020, his third promotion in the Portage Police Department.

"It was always his passion and career goal to become a patrol lieutenant, which I was fortunate enough to promote him to," Klafke said. "It was a great fit for him and I enjoyed working with him overall for 22 years ... He will be truly missed."