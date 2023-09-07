Grief comes in many forms — resulting from losses of loved ones and pets and other aspects of life — and a Mauston resident is providing an outlet for Juneau County residents this fall.

Starting on Oct. 4 and running through Dec. 27, the Mauston Methodist Church will host grief support group sessions every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. The sessions will be part of GriefShare, a nationally recognized 13-week program which educates people on grief and steps to address it. A recently retired clinical psychologist, Dr. Peggy Dennison, is starting the group.

“I wanted to give back to our community, and I decided to go ahead and do a grief support group in our local church,” Dennison said, adding that she was inspired by a friend of hers who praised a similar group in Madison.

Dennison is starting the group with Bill Baker, a retired accountant and New Lisbon resident who has dealt with the deaths of two wives, including his second one in 2022. He first encountered the GriefShare program last year after dealing with other support systems through the loss of his first wife.

"It's to help people who are dealing with grief share their feelings," Baker said. "When you share your feelings, the healing process begins. The more that you're able to share what you're feeling, the better it is for you healing."

GriefShare groups also benefit grievers through relatability, Baker added. He said that people who are not experiencing grief at the same time can be sympathetic but may not fully understand what a person who just experienced loss is going through.

The support group is open to anyone who is grieving, whether due to a lost loved one, pet, job, marriage, or anything else that is causing them emotional stress, Dennison said. She added that most participants in grief support groups join because of loved ones who recently died.

“People have several different losses,” Dennison said. “It all goes together. The program is designed to help anyone with a loss.”

The support group initially will be open to adults only, Dennison said. She added that she may look into something for children in the future. Group sessions will consist of a 30-minute video and a discussion regarding the lessons in the video and amongst fellow group members.

“It’s very much a curriculum that (GriefShare has) that we follow,” Dennison said. “Each meeting has a video and a workbook, and we’ll have discussion about it.”

Each week will have different lessons in dealing with grief, including overcoming feelings of loneliness, anger, regret, and fear. The group will also discuss relationships with living family members and friends, as well as spiritual matters.

Participants in the group will be able to speak with Dennison outside of the regular 1-3 p.m. sessions each Wednesday, but she strongly encourages people to attend all of the sessions.

There will be no charge for anyone who wants to join the group, Dennison said.

“We know it hurts, and we want to help,” she said.