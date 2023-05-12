A Reedsburg School District student has died after being struck by a pickup truck on Friday morning in the Sauk County town of Excelsior.

The student, whose name has not been released, was waiting for a school bus when the crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 23/33 near Northwoods Drive, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office. The bus was stopped in the westbound lane to pick up a student.

The driver of the Ford F-150 involved was unable to slow down in time behind the stopped bus and swerved to the right to avoid striking it, the Sheriff's Office said. Department investigators said the truck sideswiped the bus on the rear right side and continued along a driveway on the north side of the highway, striking the student before stopping in a ditch.

First responders from various area agencies, along with a UW MedFlight crew, attempted life-saving measures, but the student was pronounced dead on the scene. The truck driver sustained minor injuries. No students on the bus were injured, according to authorities.

The identities of the student and the driver have not been released. Students on the bus were taken to Webb Middle School in Reedsburg to reunite with family members.

Reedsburg School District officials have been communicating with families and will release information on student support programs shortly.

As of 11:30 a.m., Highway 33 in the area near where the crash occurred remains closed.