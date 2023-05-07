Reedsburg and the surrounding area gathered and got some exercise to support nursing education on Saturday.

Madison College-Reedsburg hosted its second annual Celebrate a Nurse 5K Run/Walk, with nursing students, faculty, and other community members running through the city near the campus in the morning. Runners could choose to run the 5K (3.1-mile) stretch or run a mile. The run began and ended at the school.

The Celebrate a Nurse 5K Run/Walk debuted in 2022 as a fundraiser for scholarships for nursing students. It garnered more than $8,000 in scholarship funds, which were given to a student at the college in $2,000 increments over the four semesters of the program, according to campus director Shawna Marquardt.

"We look to be on track or more this year than last year, which means that we can continue to give this nursing scholarship every semester," said Marquardt.

This year's event had over 180 participants along with two area youth running clubs, as well as more than 30 volunteers. Marquardt said the funds raised were more than last year, but did not have an exact figure.

"We would not be able to do this without the generous support of our local healthcare partners – SSM Healthcare and Reedsburg Area Medical Center," said Marquardt in an email.

Graduates of the program showed their support for its continued success, as Marquardt said that 40 nursing alumni signed up for this year's run. Runners had access to cookies, milk, water, and other food and drinks before and after the run.

The event went on despite 2023 being the second consecutive year in which it occurred on a rainy day. Regular participant fee was $30, with alumni paying $25.