Removing clutter and finding space for household items is an obligatory task that many people find annoying and tedious. Not Kasey Fragoso.

She has found that creating an organized space is a unique journey, especially for those who don’t quite know where to start.

“I realized not everyone loves organizing,” said Fragoso, professional organizer and owner of Bracket and Bin. “I originally thought everyone loved cleaning their homes ... But a lot of people don’t realize how much their environment effects their moods.”

A recognition ceremony for the new business will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Portage Chamber of Commerce building.

“We are always excited when new businesses come to the community. It helps our residents and it brings additional economic development.” said Marianne Hanson, Portage Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

Fragoso, a Portage resident, started Bracket and Bin in 2020 as a side job helping her friends and a few other customers “here and there,” mostly working on the weekends.

“I would have people over to my house and they would always say, ‘Wow, you are so organized,’” said Fragoso. “So then I had the idea to just start offering it to them.”

Bracket and Bin offers a three-step process: Step one is inquiry, where people will submit a request for an area in their home or business that requires organizing.

Step two is consultation, where Fragoso helps to solidify goals for the space. It also is the stage where she figures out and orders the required supplies for the project.

Step three is a session, which is when Fragoso says she gets to work her magic. Each session last three hours and is when the decluttering and organization takes place. Sessions can be purchased in three-, 12-, and 21-hour packages, ranging from $197 to $1,228.

Fragoso made the decision to become a full-time professional organizer just over a year ago after leaving her job at the time due to the birth of her child.

People can enjoy their lives if they figure out how to manage their physical belongings, Fragoso said. Unfortunately, too often people wait until their home is at the point of no return.

Typically working in people’s homes or businesses, Fragoso will be working out of her own home for the time being.

By simply getting rid of things they don’t want or need and focusing on things they do want in their home, people can have more time to focus on things they like doing, Fragoso said.

“What I love so much, is that I get to go in someone’s home and help them feel less overwhelmed and less stressed,” Fragoso said. “When I can transform that for them and see the look on their face — like, ‘Wow, this is my home?’ — that is what keeps me going.”

To learn more about Bracket and Bin and its services visit, bracketandbin.com

