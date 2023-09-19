As hundreds of students and staff members have returned to Portage schools for another year of learning, teaching and growth, one obstacle looming is the effects of a nationwide teacher shortage.

“In this climate, it’s hard because education is such a free agency market these days,” said Portage School District Administrator Josh Sween. “People don’t stay in one district for their entire career anymore, and we have to try and find a way to get back to that.”

The Portage School District currently has 177 teachers and 66 teachers’ assistants on staff and typically sees between six and 10 teachers leave each year because of retirements or other reasons.

But a relatively new issue that will likely pose a problem for most school districts is the growing number of teachers who are getting out of education altogether and going into a different field.

The consistent reduction in the number of teachers across the profession is partially attributed to low pay at a time when other jobs are starting to pay higher wages, harsh and bitter politics and burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Job positions that remain vacant in the district include a math teacher at the middle school, multiple substitute teachers, special education assistants and other school support staffers.

Earlier this year, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission allowed an across-the-board wage increase of 8% for school districts to implement in the 2023-2024 school year, as a reflection of inflation and cost of living.

The Portage School District became one of the first in the state to offer the 8% raise to every staff member, which was partially an attempt to retain more teachers, Sween said.

The district also raised its teacher’s base salary from $42,000 to $46,000 in an attempt to attract new teachers, something the district has been fortunate enough to consistently do, said Portage School Board President Kelly Behnke.

“We have staff that leave for a lot of different reasons, sometimes its logistical,” said Behnke “But we have been pretty fortunate in being able to attract new people into the district, which is good because they bring a new perspective and different ideas.”

Thankfully, the school district being small to medium in size means the teacher shortage problem is not as big compared to Madison or Milwaukee, Behnke said.

Some yearly turnover in teaching staff is normal, said Sween, who doesn’t believe people leaving has become a major upward trend yet, though it is something the district will have to deal with as the teaching profession faces a lack of available candidates to refill empty positions.

“It never was a problem 15 years ago when you had 200 applicants for one position. We’re lucky now if we get five,” said Sween. “I think that keeps our building principals awake at night. They are charged with providing really highly qualified teachers in the classrooms … When we don’t have anyone to fill those positions, what do you do?”

One way the district has battled the shortage of available teachers is by partnering with higher learning institutions, such as Edgewood College, which offers a program in which participants can get their teaching license and earn a master’s degree within 12 months, for less than $10,000, officials said.

The program not only gives the school district an additional pathway of gaining new teachers, it also helps retain current teachers, such as substitutes who are trying to become full-time teachers or teachers who may currently be teaching one grade, but are looking to teach a different one, officials said.

Online learning is an another avenue the district has been exploring, which Sween believes will continue to be a valuable supplemental resource, but won’t ever fully take the place of face-to-face learning in the classroom.

