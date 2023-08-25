For many families, back-to-school can be an exciting but taxing time. Routines are changing, and days are likely to be much more structured.

To help keep that structure going after the school day is over, the Portage Public Library is again offering a series of after-school programs that the library has been preparing this month.

“We want to provide activities and resources to our local families,” said Ann Vickman, youth services librarian and technology coordinator. “We want to give them something to do, that we think they would enjoy.”

Most of the programs start after 3:45 p.m. and can serve families’ after-school child care needs, organizers said. Those include toddler Tuesdays, at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday September through April, for children 18-months to 2 years old, and filled with songs, short book readings, movement activities and more.

“We try to hit every grade level once a month,” Vickman said. “And we try to make them on the same day, to make planning easier for us and for families.”

Block party is another returning program that organizers said has always been popular and gives children the opportunity to use their imaginations, including building with Lego bricks, and is offered the fourth Monday of the month, September through April, to children in kindergarten to fifth grade.

Angie Tomlinson, the children’s library assistant and co-organizer of youth programming said one of the most popular returning programs is the Pokemon club, which gives participants the chance, for 45 minutes, to trade for their favorite cards, followed by other Pokemon-centered activities.

“We started the Pokemon Club last Spring,” said Tomlinson “The response from the community was overwhelming ... We actually had kids from other towns coming.”

A program new to the children’s library is the healthy kids, happy family program, which organizers say will be led by a local nurse practitioner, who will teach children how to live a healthy and active lifestyle. The program is offered the second Thursday of the month, September through May.

Also being introduced this year is This and That Thursdays, which that takes place the first Thursday of the month and will showcase a variety of activities, including art, games, crafts and more, organizers said.

To learn more about the children’s library, see a schedule of events and register for programs visit, portagelibrary.us.

