Libraries have always aspired to be their community’s learning and social hub.

While they still offer books and periodicals, libraries have added movie, video game, and laptop rentals.

Increasingly, they’re also offering programs to the public, which is “becoming an essential service for libraries,” said Debbie Bird, director of the Portage Public Library.

The library offers hundreds of programs to the public. Last year alone, it increased the programs it offers by 284%. Attendance also rose by 150%, which officials partially attribute to the addition of multiple free adult programs.

“A large number of our participants are considered seniors,” said Patti Fichter, the events and programming coordinator for the Portage Public Library. “So a lot of our adult programming is focused for them.”

One of the newly introduced adult programs is Zumba Gold. Organizers say this low-impact version of the popular workout Zumba started this summer and has been such a hit that they will likely continue the class this fall.

“Ever since we started, (Zumba Gold) sessions have been full every time,” Fichter said of the classes that meet on Thursday mornings. “Everybody seems to really love it.”

Chair yoga and meditation are also new programs that the library offers. The classes meet on Tuesday mornings, and organizers say are also senior oriented, low-impact activities that focus on balance, coordination and relaxation.

Another event that the library holds is Bingo, which Bird said has always been “extremely popular” with community members.

Arts and crafts projects are also offered for adults. The adult project for August is mixed media art, which organizers say is going to use paint, scrapbook paper and frames. Organizers say spots for this project are limited and encourage those interested to sign up in advance.

For more information about the library and the programs it offers, visit portagelibrary.us.

