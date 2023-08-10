The Portage Public Library is inviting the public to eat some brats and support their local library this weekend at Festival Foods.

The Friends of the Library Brat Sale Fundraiser takes place at 2915 New Pinery Road in Portage from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Friends group supports the library by providing it with nearly $10,000 every year for programming, among other donations. This fundraiser is one of the many ways the organization raises money, which ultimately allows for the library’s programs to be free for the community.

In just one year, the library’s programming increased by 284% and attendance increased by over 150%, which the library largely attributes to the support from the Friends organization as well as community engagement. The library now offers nearly 500 programs with over 7,000 attendees of all ages.

“Programming is becoming an essential service for libraries,” said Portage Library director Debbie Bird. “The Friends are helping us win that battle and reach people through that money, which is what the brat fest is all about.”

For more information about the event, visit portagelibrary.us and select “Programs and Events.”