PORTAGE — Two Portage police officers and an administrative assistant with the department were fired Monday following allegations of violating a restraining order and disorderly conduct, Police Chief Keith Kafke said.

The three were arrested following an incident Saturday and an investigation by an impartial agency, Kafke said.

Kafke said probationary Officer Craig Crary and administrative assistant Casey Crary were arrested on tentative charges of violating the terms of a temporary restraining order related to a lawsuit filed in August, according to court records. The lawsuit claims the two harassed a minor and abused their power as law enforcement staff to intimidate the minor.

Probationary Officer Benjamin Oetzman was arrested on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct, Kafke said.

"The limited information I had was that a social media post was created and sent out on a public platform which portrayed inappropriate and potentially threatening comments made by the two officers referencing the petitioner on the temporary restraining order," Kafke said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "This video was ultimately shared with the petitioner. Based on this preliminary information I immediately placed all three members on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation."

Klafke said Tuesday he was disappointed in the actions of his former employees.

"We lost three awesome employees," Klafke said. "Due to a significant error in their judgement."

This story will be updated.