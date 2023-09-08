The devastation of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the resilience and strength shown by the country in response, will be remembered Monday with a ceremony and day of service by Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area.

The 9/11 and Veteran’s Day ceremony will begin at at 9 a.m. in the Portage ReStore parking lot at 1450 E. Wisconsin St.

Twenty-two years after the hijackings of four commercial planes by the extremist group al-Qaeda that destroyed the World Trade Center, damaged the Pentagon and killed 2,977, Sept. 11 has become an annual day of remembrance and mourning.

“Just remember everybody that gave their lives to help people that they didn’t know,” said Portage Fire Department Lt. Ryan Armson. “There were firefighters that didn’t come home that night, and on our front door, we have a sign that reads ‘Everybody goes home’ and we really try and live by that.”

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit that help communities around the world by building or improving people’s homes. Its ReStores serve as a retail sector for the organization, similar to Goodwill and St. Vincent’s thrift shops, but focusing on goods that benefit businesses and home improvement, such as appliances.

“We wanted to have an event that would remember all the people that were lost on that tragic day but also recognizing those who rose up in response to the 9/11 attacks.” said Lisa Hess Guzman, Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River outreach and events coordinator.

Local and state officials are expected to speak during the ceremony, including state Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan; state Reps. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, and Alex A. Dallman, R-Green Lake; Columbia County veterans service officer Rebekka Cary and Portage Mayor Mitchel Craig.

Following the ceremony, veterans will have the opportunity to participate in a Habitat for Humanity service project, assembling care packages that will be delivered to first responders throughout the county.

“Veterans love to be able to give back,” said Guzman. “So we thought what better way, than to create care-packages for our local first-responders.”

The care packages will be assembled with products donated by community members, which organizers said the first-responders, as well as their K-9 units, would enjoy.

After they are assembled, the care packages will be hand delivered to first responder stations in order to show the countywide support and gratitude for everything first responders do, organizers said.

“We are prepared to create and deliver 100 care packages,” said Guzman. “It just depends on how much is donated.”

Donated items should be able to fit in appropriate boxes or shopping carts at listed donation sites and larger items should be dropped off at the Portage or Baraboo ReStore buildings by the end of the day on Saturday, organizers said.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity Wisconsin River Area ReStore, visit hfhrestorewisconsinriver.org

