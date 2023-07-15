Portage’s newest restaurant is bringing a taste of Mexico to central Wisconsin.
Nacho’s Mexican Grill opened Wednesday in the location of the former Trail’s Lounge Supper Club. The menu features authentic Mexican cuisine like “monster” burritos and enchiladas, molcajete and homemade guacamole.
Support for the restaurant has poured in online and in-person. One of the restaurant’s owners, Ignacio Fuentes, said the restaurant has been packed since opening just a few days ago.
“It’s a good thing to have, that’s what we wanted,” Fuentes said.
The restaurant will be welcomed to the community Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber executive director Marianne Hanson said she’s excited to see Nacho’s Mexican Grill grow in the community.
People are also reading…
“I was given a sneak peek to see all the improvements that they have made, which include all new tables, chairs, booths and artwork,” Hansen said in a statement.
Nacho’s Mexican Grill operates in three other locations around Wisconsin — Minocqua, Rhinelander and Tomahawk. Their menu is made up of traditional Mexican food with amplified flavor, Fuentes said.
“I would say we have a little more flavor than typical Mexican restaurants, flavor in the salsa, guacamole, everything,” Fuentes said.
Since purchasing the space in April, the team has been renovating the restaurant and sharing the process on social media. The restaurant features a new outside deck area and a large bar. Many of the decorations were hand picked in Mexico by co-owner Humberto Bravo and brought back to Portage.
Fuentes said the restaurant is excited to be operating in Portage and alongside La Tolteca Authentic Mexican Cuisine, another Mexican restaurant in the community.
“It’s good business for everybody,” Fuentes said. “It’s good here and good there.”
Nacho’s Mexican Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. On Fridays and Saturdays it is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Newly listed homes for sale in the Southern Wisconsin area
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,500
This 2 bedroom townhouse style apartment is completely updated & remodeled. Filled with natural light, the main floor is living-dining-kitchen & has generous dimensions. It features a fireplace and 2 balconies. The upper level features 2 large bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry. There is an indoor parking space and large storage unit. Updates include new appliances, new A/C, fresh paint, new flooring throughout, new interior doors, new trim, new countertops, new sinks, and new vanities. Enjoy the great location & access to dining, shopping, biking, campus, & everything the city has to offer.
2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $179,900
Associated docs coming Sunday. Bright & clean condo with desirable private entrance & in-unit laundry. Home has fresh paint, new flooring & updated fixtures. Spacious floor plan features open living/dining area, private balcony (with storage), kitchen with new SS appliances & granite countertops. Full bath has dual vanity & combo tub/shower. You'll love the on-site swimming pool during the summer! Whispering Pines is located on 11 wooded acres & close to shopping, dining, & the Cannonball bike path. Start building equity today! Pets allowed w/ restrictions. Unit may not qualify for most conventional financing, however most buyer's have been getting ARM's with no issues. Seller is paying for the new: siding; windows; patio door; front door that will happen in next 12 months.
3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $1,100,000
Don’t miss this Lake Monona waterfront opportunity. Remodeled ranch w/ amazing lake views, level lot in quiet neighborhood. 3 bd/3 ba w/ mid-century + modern design. Kitchen boasts lg center island w/seating, ss appliances- oversized gas 6 burner stove + griddle & dbl oven, granite tops. Main level full of natural light features vaulted ceiling w/ floor to ceiling windows, stone wall + infloor radiant heat. ML primary w/ wood wall + ceiling details features in room bath w/ glass walk-in privacy screen shower. Addtl ML bd + ba w/ walk-in shower. Smart window coverings. LL offers separate living space currently used as a rental- open floor plan, kitchen/dining, 3rd bed + fbath. Keep as rental unit or expand SF. 2 car garage. Dock included. On bike path & close to parks + dining.
4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $629,990
3 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $509,990
Beautiful and Spacious Ranch Home PlanThe Carlysle is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch with a 2-car garage starting at 1,978 SQ Feet.. As you walk into the expansive entry, it leads you to a generous sized Great Room with the option to extend it for even more living space. The kitchen, including a spacious island, overlooks the Great room and breakfast area. Tucked away privately is the Owners suite, including a luxury Bath and a walk-in closet. Conveniently located off the foyer are 2 spacious bedrooms which access a private Jack and Jill Bath. The combined laundry and mudroom act as an owners entry from your attached garage.The master bedroom features an attached master bath with a beautiful freestanding tub and a walk-in shower. Dual vanities allow for efficient morning routines. The roomy walk-in closet, optional tray ceiling, and optional barn doors complete this luxurious master suite.Personalize your home to fit your lifestyleThe Carlysle has what you need but can be adjusted to make sure you have everything where you want it. The optional bay windows bring plenty of natural light into your home. Cozy up to a fireplace with 2 location options. Replace Bedroom 2 with a Study for a personal workspace.The garage can be expanded to accommodate up to four cars or additional storage space. Choose from 4 elevation styles to personalize your home. Energy Efficiency & Smart Home FeaturesAt William Ryan Homes, our new homes are built with exceptional, energy-saving building systems. Additionally, smart home technology can be found throughout our homes, with WiFi control features giving you the connection and efficiency you need to live in comfort. Low HERS scores offer an energy efficient home and a lower monthly energy bill. Save the environment and your money with our new homes averaging lower scores than a standard new home.
4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $549,990
Introducing the Sarasota, perfect for a growing familyThe Sarasota is a 2-Story home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 2-car garage starting at 2,414 SQ Feet.. On either side of the foyer, it features a spacious Dining room and Flex room. The expansive kitchen overlooks the Breakfast and Great room areas. In the Owners suite, you will find an ample sized bedroom, walk in closet and a generous Owners bath. Conveniently located on the second floor is a spacious laundry room, three additional bedrooms and a full second bath.Personalize to Fit to Your LifestyleThe Sarasota has what you need but can be adjusted to make sure you have everything where you want it. The Dining room and powder room can be converted into a Multi-Gen Suite with private bedroom and full bath. Need privacy? You can turn the Flex room into a private study. Cozy up to a fireplace with 3 location options. You can also add our signature morning room just off the kitchen.On the second floor, upgrade the Owners bath to include a luxury soaking tub. You can also convert Bedroom 4 into an open loft area great for hanging out.The garage can be expanded to accommodate up to five cars or additional storage space. Plus choose from 5 elevation styles to personalize your home.Energy Efficient Homes & Smart Home TechnologyAt William Ryan Homes, our new homes are built with exceptional, energy-saving building systems. Additionally, smart home technology can be found throughout our homes, with WiFi control features giving you the connection and efficiency you need to live in comfort. Low HERS scores offer an energy efficient home and a lower monthly energy bill. Save the environment and your money with our new homes averaging lower scores than a standard new home.
5 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $679,990
The Jensen II Spacious & Modern New HomeExperience true luxury and plentiful space accommodations with William Ryan Homes Jensen floorplan design starting at 3,741 sq.. ft. With 5 bedrooms in total, 3.5 bathrooms, and a full basement with 2 optional finished designs, the Jensen is perfect for single or multi-generational family living. There is plenty of space with a generous Kitchen that overlooks the spacious Family room and Breakfast area. The Dining room and Flex room are perfectly positioned off the Foyer.Personalize to Fit to Your LifestyleThe Jensen holds the flexibility of personalization to match your lifestyle. Add a signature morning room to host breakfast and bask in the natural light. Expecting large gatherings? Expand the great room by 4 additional feet or add a Super Island- perfect for entertaining and daily family activities. Cozy up to one of 2 optional fireplaces in the great room. The flex room, off the foyer, makes for a perfect den or home office. Add double doors, one of our design options for added privacy.On the second floor, add a loft and laundry room for lounging along with simple and easy washing. Need an extra bathroom? Go ahead and add a 3rd full bath attached to bedroom 2. Our design options are sure to accommodate for your new home needs.The garage can be expanded to accommodate up to four cars or additional storage space. Plus choose from 5 elevation styles to personalize your home.Energy Efficient Homes & Smart Home TechnologySmart home technology can be found through the Jensen. WiFi boosters gives you the connection youll need to live efficiently and comfortably. The Jensen floorplan also rates well on the Home Energy Rating System (HERS index). The HERS index is an industry standard which measures your homes energy efficiency. The lower your homes rate, the lower your monthly energy costs, offering added value and functionality without the extra cost.
3 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $477,990
Beautiful and Cozy Ranch Home PlanThe Camden is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with up to 1,710 square feet and a 2-car garage.. Designed for ease-of-use, the Camden keeps everything you need close by. The foyer leads to a hallway with 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. The combined laundry and mud room acts as an owner's entry from your attached garage.The beautiful kitchen, including a spacious island for entertainment, overlooks the great room and breakfast area with the master suite tucked away privately nearby. This spacious, first-floor master bedroom features a designer master bathroom including a walk-in closet.Personalize Your Home to Fit Your LifestyleThe Camden has what you need but can be adjusted to make sure everything is where you want it. Optional bay windows bring tons of natural light into your home. Enjoy the extra living space with the expanded great room and cozy it up with one of 2 beautiful fireplace locations.Soak in style with our luxurious garden bath upgrade. Bedroom 3 can also be converted into a study for extra space to work from the comfort of your new home. The garage can be expanded to accommodate 3 cars and additional storage space. Choose from four unique elevation styles to personalize your home from the inside out.Energy Efficient Features & Smart Home TechnologyAt William Ryan Homes, our new homes are built with exceptional, energy-saving building systems. Additionally, smart home technology can be found throughout our homes, with WiFi control features giving you the connection and efficiency you need to live in comfort. Low HERS scores offer an energy efficient home and a lower monthly energy bill. Save the environment and your money with our new homes averaging lower scores than a standard new home.
4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $545,990
Introducing the Sheridan II, One of Our Most Popular Floorplan Designs The Sheridan II is well loved for the spaciousness and flexibility of the home; boasting 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an impressive 2-Story front entry and up to 3,006 sq.. ft. of space. The Sheridan II provides ease of entertaining and loads of storage space, with options to extend the family room and add on the optional morning room. Cozy up to one of two fireplace options. Convert the flex room into a private study, or use the private dining room as a library or playroom.Enjoy the comfort of the master bedroom, featuring optional tray ceilings, and the option to convert the connected bathroom into a garden master bath or design master bath. These options include a beautiful freestanding bathtub, large shower, double vanity sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet to make your morning routine more efficient.Personalize Your New HomeWith William Ryan Homes, we offer the flexibility of personalizing your home to match your lifestyle with multiple options to choose from. Enjoy cooking a gourmet spread with our chefs kitchen option. Choose from a wide array of colors and finishes in our Design Center. The Sheridan II offers two optional finished basement designs for those looking to complete this area of their home for further entertainment space. Add in the optional bathroom, recreation room, and ample storage space to complete this area of your new home.Energy Efficiency & Smart Home TechnologyOur new homes are built with state of the art, energy-saving building systems. Smart home technology gives you WiFi features that provide comfort and efficiency in your new home. The Sheridan II rates well on the HERS index score. The Home Energy Rating System (HERS) is an industry standard scoring index that measures the energy efficiency of your home. The lower the scoring, the more efficient your home and the lower your monthly energy costs.
4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $534,990
Now Selling: The Cape MayIntroducing the Cape May; a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage two-story home with up to 2,523 square feet of living space.. This single-family home includes a welcoming porch, master bedroom on the first floor, and a beautiful open-concept kitchen with a breakfast area. Homebuyers can add a fireplace in one of two locations in the family room and an extension to the space for additional room to entertain. The roomy first floor master bedroom allows the option of a garden bath, featuring a beautiful walk-in shower and dual vanity, and leads into the spacious walk-in closet. Add the final touch to the master bedroom with the optional tray ceilings. The combined laundry and mud room off of the garage, open foyer, and ample storage space complete this floorplan. Flexible Options for Personalized FeaturesWilliam Ryan Homes offers structural options to make your home suit your personal style. The Cape Mays optional features include a study in place of the dining room and an optional extension to the garage allowing 3 cars or additional storage space. The two finished basement options allow the choice of including an additional bedroom, bathroom, recreation room, or sufficient storage space.Personalizing your home means accommodating to your needs. Whether you need to get work done in a study, more space to play in the family room, or simply want to relax fireside in the family room, the Cape May has options for you.Energy Efficiency & Smart Home FeaturesOur new homes are built with exceptional, energy-saving building systems. Smart home technology gives you WiFi features that provide comfort & efficiency in your new home. The Cape May also rates well on the HERS index. The Home Energy Rating System (HERS) is an industry standard scoring index that measures a homes energy efficiency. The lower the scoring, the more efficient your home and the lower monthly energy costs.