The public is invited to a free community health care event at the Portage Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The services to be provided include chiropractic care, vision tests, massage therapy, sports physicals, hot meals, family portraits, a food pantry, a clothes giveaway, haircuts, kids activities and counseling.

The event, called Touched Twice Portage/Columbia County, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on Veterans Memorial Field.

“I did a lot of foreign mission trips,” said Kevin Blau, who is organizing the event. “I took a lot of time away from work and from family ... Then it just came to me, that our mission is right in our own community.”

The event is a nationwide program that Portage/Columbia County participated in for three years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year is the first year Touched Twice is back in Portage since the pandemic began.

Portage Area Community Fund has fun giving to the Portage community The Portage Area Community Fund is a regional giving partner of the Madison Community Foundation (MCF). It has supported such local groups as the Portage Skate Park; the Portage Food Pantry; Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that delivers beds to area children who do not have a bed; Harbor Recovery Center; and the Columbia-Sauk Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA); among others.

Organizers say the main point of Touched Twice is to remind people in need that help is available.

The services and products donated for this event were supplied by local businesses and volunteers.

“We have willing workers,” Blau said. “Everyone is coming here on their own time, and no one is getting paid. Most of this has come from donations.”

For more information about Touched Twice and the event visit, mychoicewi.org.