The Boys & Girls Club of Columbia County/Portage is hosting a circus fundraiser for the public on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Field at the Portage Public Fairgrounds.

Tickets can be purchased the day of the circus for $16 for adults and $9 for children and seniors. They can also be purchased in advance for $13 for adults and $8 for children and seniors.

New Portage Boys & Girls Club to open May 1 The new Portage Boys & Girls Club opens to area children on May 1. The ribbon cutting at the facility, located at Portage's Rusch Building, is on Thursday, April 13.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from ticket sales before the 15th will go directly to Boys & Girls Club, said Eli Culbertson, the club’s site director.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from Piggly Wiggly in Pardeeville and Poynette, the Boys & Girls Club Columbia County/Portage, the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, Fort BP in Portage and Jim’s BP in Portage.

“The main goal for (the Boys & Girls Club of Portage) is to create a safe, positive and fun environment for the kids to be in,” said Culbertson. “We have a huge variety of programs and everyday we are striving to make those programs even higher quality and more accessible.”

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with the tent raising and tour. At 4 p.m. pony rides, face painting, concessions, and more begin. Shows begin at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more information about the the Boys & Girls Club, visit bgcwcw.org.