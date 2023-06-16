The phrase "aiming high" finds a new meaning among one group of Portage athletes.

The district's cheer program entered 2023 with a historic regional championship win, the competitive cheer team earning the highest score out of 17 teams in the Varsity Non-Tumble Division of the WACPC State Championship.

There's no time to coast, though: Coaches Carrianne Barrett and Hayley Wolf have the girls tightening their ponytails and getting right to work ahead of their Nationals bid at Universal Studios next February.

"We want to push and see how we could do on the national level," said Barrett.

America's Cheerleading Cup Championship will be held on Feb. 10 and 11, 2024, on the stage made famous by the "Bring It On" movies of the early 2000's, films Barrett criticizes for their lack of proper cheer representation.

"We hate the Bring It On movies," she said. "The stunts are so dumb and illegal."

The movies certainly don't depict how Barrett and Wolf run things on their teams. Ever since Barrett started the program 18 years ago, she's done all she can to ensure Portage's cheerleaders are strong mentally and physically.

The program itself comprises four teams: Fall football cheer, competitive teams at the high school and middle school levels, and a winter dance team. Barrett and Wolf have challenged each team with ambitious stunts, unique routines, and long hours. There have been some difficult practices to be sure, but the payoff has been clear: Seven state Championship appearances since 2016, two titles, and now a bid for Nationals.

While the rules for these competitions are strict, Wolf says she tries to break up any monotony they may foster in the routines.

"My goal every year is to try to find something that we can do different that makes the judges be like 'Huh, I liked that, that was a little bit different than what the last team put out,'" said Wolf. "The girls love it too, because they get to do something that they haven't seen yet."

While the cheerleaders earn titles with their routines, Coach Barrett has accolades of her own: Last year, she was voted the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches' Cheer Coach of the Year.

"We are really trying to do big, better things here," she said. "We really work hard, we want people to know that, I mean, this is our passion and we have some amazing athletes."

Back spot Sarah Campbell has been involved with the program since her freshman year. She initially tried out for the Fall football cheer team, but that quickly bled into involvement in the competitive team. Now headed into her senior year, she's hoping to finish her high school career with a national title.

"I'm really proud of us for winning state," said Campbell. "I'm really excited."

With practices having just begun in June, she looks forward to the sore muscles and new memories with the team she considers her "second home."

"It's like a family, you know," she said.

For some, the family aspect is more literal: Coach Wolf happens to be Coach Barrett's daughter.

"I've been a part of the cheer world basically since (Barrett) started 18 years ago," said Wolf. "I've danced since I was 5."

Wolf recalls the beginnings of the program as "a small group of girls in the gym who didn't know what the heck they were doing." She's watched the program transform year after year into the performing athletes she helps coach today.

"It's just been amazing," said Wolf. "Seeing it from me being 7 years old to me now coaching 7-year-olds."

