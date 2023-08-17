The disappearance of a loved one, self-acceptance and near-death battles with pure evil doesn’t exactly scream “children’s story”.

Neither does space travel to an authoritarian dystopia.

Yet, the Portage Center for the Arts youth theatre’s production of “A Wrinkle in Time” has all of that.

While the story may be more than half a century old, the themes remain relevant and important today, said Beth Edmondson, director of this year’s production.

“It deals with the idea of love being able to overcome obstacles,” Edmondson said. “The whole overarching idea of family and the importance of connection with people, whether they are family or not, allowing you to really make it through some trying situations.”

Performances are schedules for 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 18-20 and 25-27, at the center, 301 East Cook St.

Organizers say the center for the arts’ adaptation of the famous novel does not differ much from the original story, though it is visually a very different performance than the troupe has done in a long time.

“The play is very intricate,” said Beth Edmondson, director of this year’s production “As some of the ensemble work happening on stage creates the world ... Kids are actually creating the haunted house with their bodies and pieces of wood.”

In order to move from one scene and set to the next smoothly, the production requires 36 actors and four crew members.

Tickets are subject to availability and cost $15 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 12. Family special ticket packages are also offered for $35, which includes admission for two adults and up to five of their children. Tickets are available at the door or online at portagecenterforthearts.com/tickets.