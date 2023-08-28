Families gathered at Portage High School's baseball/softball complex to welcome in the new school year last week, in an evening filled with activities and free food.

"We wanted to get out and be part of the community," said Matthew Poore, a Portage resident who attended the back-to-school celebration with his fourth-grade son. "With my boys in school and more active with their friends, its things like this that make it easier to meet some of the other parents in the community."

Portage Community School District's first back-to-school celebration on Friday included carnival games, a petting zoo, face-painting, climbing wall, free food and drinks and more.

More than 500 people came out for the event, said Josh Sween, Portage school's district administrator.

"We wanted to bring the community a free celebration that everyone was able to attend," said Sween. "And I think we were able to do that."

The event was followed by the Portage High School football team's 2023 home opener, a 48-0 drubbing of Whitewater High School.

The night wrapped up with a fireworks display.

"It was a really fun day capped off by one of the best fireworks displays I have seen," said Sween. "We have a whole year to plan for next one and we are looking forward to it."

Photos: Portage football welcomes Whitewater in home opener

