Families gathered at Portage High School's baseball/softball complex to welcome in the new school year last week, in an evening filled with activities and free food.
"We wanted to get out and be part of the community," said Matthew Poore, a Portage resident who attended the back-to-school celebration with his fourth-grade son. "With my boys in school and more active with their friends, its things like this that make it easier to meet some of the other parents in the community."
Portage Community School District's first back-to-school celebration on Friday included carnival games, a petting zoo, face-painting, climbing wall, free food and drinks and more.
More than 500 people came out for the event, said Josh Sween, Portage school's district administrator.
"We wanted to bring the community a free celebration that everyone was able to attend," said Sween. "And I think we were able to do that."
The event was followed by the Portage High School football team's 2023 home opener,
a 48-0 drubbing of Whitewater High School.
The night wrapped up with a fireworks display.
"It was a really fun day capped off by one of the best fireworks displays I have seen," said Sween. "We have a whole year to plan for next one and we are looking forward to it."
Photos: Portage football welcomes Whitewater in home opener
Portage's Keagan Hooker races down the sidelines for a big gain during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Hayden Kinsman, left, and Kane Chappell (62) combine for a combo block during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Griffin Garrigan speeds past a number of players for a touchdown during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Keagan Hooker delivers a crunching tackle to Whitewater's Nate Black during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Jasson Howell makes a tackle on Whitewater's Ivan Gonzalez during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Max Johnson (8) celebrates after his interception during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Haakon Johnson look to deliver a hit to Whitewater's Nate Black during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Brody Kayartz fires a pass during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Max Krueziger tackles Whitewater's Jesus Barajas during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Luke Kreuziger (12) looks to make a lead block for Griffin Garrigan, middle, during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Wesley Krueger drives after a fumble ahead of Whitewater's Ivan Gonzalez during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Michael Nachreiner fights for more yardage against a group of Whitewater tacklers during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Andrew Steinle makes a block downfield on Whitewater's Nate Black during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Johnathan Stout drops back to pass during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Colin Thompson delivers a block during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Aiden Warfield looks for room to run between a pair of Whitewater defenders during Friday's nonconference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
