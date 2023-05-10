Juneau County residents and others who love pork were able to get their share of it on May 6 when Wisconsin River Meats, an award-winning butcher shop near Mauston on Highway HH, held the 11th installment of Porkfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local country music artist Bree Morgan performed and vendors of a wide array of products were at the festival.

Fairgoers had a choice of a pork sandwich or one with barbecue sauce on it, as well as a bratwurst. Both pork sandwiches were also served as a combo, with baked beans, corn, and mashed potatoes with gravy.

"We had about 2,500 (attendees) last year, and I'm hoping to get that many or more this year," said Wisconsin River Meats co-owner John Hamm. "Nice turnout today."

Hamm said that the shop roasted three locally-raised hogs for the sandwich meat supplied at Porkfest. He estimated that 1,000 brats were cooked for the event and three area women supplied 67 homemade baked pies of different variations.

Mauston-based Gravity Box Brewing Co. provided three of their beers in a small tent. Other vendors included honey and maple syrup businesspeople, painting and wood-carving artists, and a goat milk soap producer. Children had activities such as animal petting and bouncy houses available to them.

Porkfest raised money and supplies for food pantries in communities throughout Juneau County and one in Adams. Large boxes for donations were available and tips earned in the store and at the stands went to the pantries. Any fairgoers who contributed toiletry items were given a free brat voucher.

