Rotary Clubs throughout southern Wisconsin networked with their counterparts in Poland in 2022, and the Polish Rotary members came to Wisconsin Dells from July 5 to 7 as part of their tour of the state for the Rotary Friendship Exchange.

The Dells area was the fourth of five stops for the touring European Rotarians. In the tourist community, they, along with numerous Rotary Club members from different areas in Wisconsin, stopped at restaurants and bars and did various activities. While doing so, the Polish members told stories of operations in their home countries as well as humanitarian work with Ukrainian refugees from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Rotary District 6250 of Wisconsin and Minnesota developed relationships with the District 2231 in Poland and representatives took a 10-day trip to the country in September of last year. Members of Rotary Clubs in the Polish cities of Szczecin, Bydgoszcz, Olsztyn, and Poznan joined the Wisconsin tour. Providing additional help for the war humanitarian efforts was a key factor in the Rotary Friendship Exchange partnership.

"Despite the fact that we are from different edges of the globe, basically we share common values and that's something that we can feel from the first minute when we meet," said Wojciech Lempicki, a member of Rotary Club Olsztyn Varmia. "We can use these friendships that we are making to understand the diversity and the differences between us. It's very enriching."

"We were on the Friendship Exchange in 2022 and the proximity of Poland to Ukraine just lent itself naturally to Poland wanting to help the Ukrainians," said Wally Czuprynko, a Wisconsin Dells Rotary Club membership chair and president-elect for 2024. "Not only for humanitarian needs, but there's also the very real threat of Russia being one country away from Poland."

Lempicki described Russia as "never a friendly neighbor to us" and that the animosity goes back decades.

"It's very, very sad that we have 21st century now and the history is repeating itself," said Lempicki, who described the Polish assistance to Ukrainians as "natural movement".

Rotary International, according to its website, is a network of 1.4 million members worldwide in over 46,000 Clubs. The organization raises funds and conducts activities that promote peace, fight disease and increase hygiene, supports mothers and children and education, helps grow economies, and protects local environments.

"Our slogan is 'Service Above Self'," said Lynn Perez-Hewitt, the Public Image Chair for District 6250. "All Rotarians operate on a four-way test in the things we think, say, and do. Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build good will and better friendships? And will it be beneficial to all concerned?"

District 6250 covers nearly all of southern Wisconsin and, in the western part of the state, goes north to roughly Eau Claire, according to Perez-Hewitt. Rotary Clubs also extend to high school and college students.

During a dinner and presentation at Del-Bar in Lake Delton on July 5, Erin Luken, the District 6250 Foundation Chair, presented a $25,000 donation from the district to RC Szezcin for disaster relief. In return, Luken was presented with a

Kasia Bednarek-Rajewska, one of three tourers from RC Poznan, explained how her club is helping Ukrainian refugees. She said that roughly $93,000 was raised during a three-week period from Rotary Clubs in Poland and other countries to purchase medical equipment, including items that help treat gunshot wounds.

Bednarek-Rajewska, a doctor and medical science instructor at Poznan University and RC Poznan's Youth Exchange Officer, said that RC Poznan has earned awards for its work with disabled children in Poland and is helping the construction of a new rehabilitation facility in Poznan that will provide disability bicycles for them. She was a Rotary Exchange student in Oregon during her teenage years.

"Those bikes give sense to their life," said Emilia Mielewczyk, who just finished her one-year term as president of RC Bydgoszcz Stare Miasto. "Without those bikes, they just lay down and people have to take care of them. But here, when they can race, you can actually see their life has got sense again."

Mielewczyk said that RC Bydgoszcz Stare Miasto is a smaller Club, with only 16 members who are "eager to work". She discussed how the club is heavily involved with music and dance in Bydgoszcz, which carries additional meaning for her as a symphony orchestra director.

The club also raises money for scholarships to help disabled athletes, including a few who participated in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

"Our club is pretty young," said Mielewczyk. "In the first few years, we helped athletes with disabilities."

Members of RC Bydgoszcz Stare Miasto traveled to the Poland-Ukraine border at the beginning of the war to help the migrating Ukrainians get into Poland and find housing for them in Bydgoszcz as well as medicine. The club later organized day camps for Ukrainian children so that their parents could find work in Poland. Mielewczyk said this was also a way for children from each country to network.

Ania Lakomiak-Melka, a member of RC Szezcin, mentioned how one of her club's member's wife was from Kyiv, Ukraine, and that he was active in helping Ukrainian refugee women and children, as well as orphans, get to safety in Szezcin at the start of the war early in 2022.

"We had 150 people come into Szezcin," said Lakomiak-Melka. "We managed to help most of them. Some of them left for west Europe. Some of them returned to Ukraine. We still have 14 that are under our protection and, to be honest, we have no idea how long it will take."

She added that RC Szezcin helped transport 100 refugees to Denmark and The Netherlands.

Czuprynko spearheaded the event with recently sworn in president Paul Walter, who will serve in the role until July 1, 2024. Former president Dave Clemens also toured with the Polish Rotarians.

"This is a great oasis for them on their travels to the U.S.," said Walter. "They have endured a lot over in Poland with the assimilation of all the immigrants coming from Ukraine. Every one of these people from the four different clubs of northern Poland have been very integral in helping Ukrainians in their immigration to Poland for their safety."

Walter went on to say that establishing friendships instead of mere connections helps the Wisconsin Rotary Clubs have a more hands-on approach with assistance regarding humanitarian efforts by the Polish clubs.

The Rotary Clubs from Poland began their Wisconsin tour in Fort Atkinson and traveled to Janesville, Madison, the Dells, and finished in La Crosse. In the Dells, the Rotary Friendship Exchange tour stopped at Del-Bar, Asgard Axe and Tap, Bigfoot Ziplining, Summer House, the Delton Sportsmen's Club shooting range, Elm Street Plaza, and other stores and restaurants in the area.

Czuprynko and his wife, Kim, also hosted the Rotarians for a "Polish Potluck Party" the night before they left for La Crosse on July 7.

"Every day is a surprise and all the activities are awesome," said Lempicki of the Wisconsin tour. "We feel like family and really appreciate it from the bottom of our heart."