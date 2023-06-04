Aysia Lawrence has been flying longer than she's been driving.

For the Wisconsin Dells teen, it all started with a 15-minute expedition with the Young Eagles, a youth flying program through the Experimental Aircraft Association.

In short, Lawrence says flying makes her feel "free," the occasional turbulence and hands-on maneuvers calming other storms that may arise in her life.

"It takes my mind off of things. There's a lot that goes into it, and it definitely helps me, like, take a break for a couple hours and just focus on flying," said Lawrence. "It's really beautiful, honestly."

For the past few years, Lawrence has taken part in local flying clubs, racking up 70 hours of airtime. With a $6,600 scholarship through the Ray Foundation, she plans on spending these next months completing her private pilot training, ultimately enlisting in the Wisconsin National Guard, where she hopes to fly Blackhawk helicopters.

First, however, she made a brief return to solid ground for Portage High School's Friday night graduation ceremony.

She was in good company: The class speaker, James Peters, revealed with a plastic mask worn for part of his speech that he was Batman.

"I had no plans for after high school until a few months ago," he said. "I was talking to my mom ... how Portage kind of needed a Batman."

Heroism aside, Peters recalled fond memories from his high school career.

One last promenade Portage graduates wave to their families as they walk to their seats, where they waved goodbye to their high school careers.

"Looking back, I'm sure we can all agree that it has been one crazy ride," said Peters in a speech. "Through the hardship, we've had very memorable moments that will be remembered for our entire lives."

Joining Lawrence and Batman in the celebrations was Greta Shortreed, another stand-out graduate in Portage's class of 2023.

At 18, Shortreed already carries with her a lengthy resume: A three-sport athlete in track and field, basketball, and cross country, a National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society scholar, the recipient of multiple scholarships and accolades, a state officer in the Future Business Leaders of America, and now, a Portage High School graduate.

To say she's had a busy high school career would be an understatement, but she attributes her ability to balance everything to time management lessons from her early years.

"My parents started me pretty young, like, just started developing a balance," she said. "They've always filled my time with sports and extracurriculars, but we've taken plenty of time to develop a love of learning."

Shortreed plans to put her love of learning toward a career in helping others love it too: In the fall, she'll start her degree in public and nonprofit management at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, focusing on women's access to education.

She's also made sure to carve out time for her friends, which she was able to enjoy on the recent Portage senior trip to Devil's Lake.

"I have a great group of girlfriends," said Shortreed. "Plenty of school friends, sports friends."

Diploma in hand, Shortreed added that one thing she's still trying to learn is how to say no. Aiding her in that journey are two things: Dedication and a Google calendar.

"I always feel like if I'm passionate about it I'll find the time for it," she says. "That's something I still have to make a priority for it to happen."

With a long list of accolades in tow and a clear vision of what lay ahead of her, Shortreed says she's most excited about forging new relationships and continuing to pursue one her main passions: learning.

"Just being able to explore different ways that I can get involved in my community is something that I feel like, you know, you have quite a bit more freedom," she said. "There's so much more freedom to explore different areas."

Ushering in that post-high school freedom was Portage High School Principal Jennifer Jones-Garrigan, who greeted the newest batch of Portage graduates with congratulations and well-wishes. She noted the unique difficulties the Class of 2023 faced as the last to have started high school pre-Covid; the pandemic hit in March of their freshman year.

"You have triumphed in the face of adversity, pushed through obstacles, and learned valuable lessons," said Jones-Garrigan. "These experiences have shaped you into resilient individuals, ready to take on the world."

Commencement Portage High School's Class of 2023 gathered at Bob Mael Field Friday night to celebrate graduation with friends and family. Many donned decor…

And while Jones-Garrigan recognized academic and athletic accomplishments, she added that the graduates she was praising had brought so much more than game wins and test scores to the table in their high school careers.

"Your true accomplishments lie in the relationships you have forged, the kindness you have shown, and the positive impact you have had on those around you," she said. "It is these qualities that will define your legacy long after you leave Portage High School."

