The Pardeeville Fire Department is looking to complete what officials say is a long overdue upgrade to the area's fire station.

The department, which serves the towns of Wyocena, Marcellon and Scott and the village of Pardeeville, is preparing plans to present to the respective boards that make up the Pardeeville Fire Protection District.

The $3 million expansion would add three drive-through bays, four sleeping rooms, and meeting and storage space.

"The building was built in 1986 and hasn't had anything done to it since ... So we are looking at doing a remodel and an addition," Pardeeville Fire Chief Rick Wendt said.

For the owner of a $200,000 house, the expansion could increase property taxes by about $65 a year in the village of Pardeeville, $50 in the town of Wyocena, $75 in the town of Marcellon, and $40 in the town of Scott.

The fire district is proposing to borrow the money directly through the Rural Development Agency, which means the individual municipalities will not need to incur debt to pay for the project.

"Basically all we have to do is make a bylaws change and have it approved by all the municipalities in the fire district," Pardeeville Fire Protection Board President Tom Steele said. "In which case we could borrow money directly."

Several of the neighboring landowners have donated much of the land needed for the project, and officials are optimistic the district will qualify for grants to pay for new sprinkler, vehicle exhaust and alarm systems.

The first open house for the public to view the plans and budget is Aug. 12.

"The building we are in right now ... has gotten small," Steele said. "We are looking at 50 years down the road (until the next remodel) and by that point we might end up with a full-time professional fire department here."

More open houses will be available for the public to attend in the coming weeks. If the project is approved, the district will seek bids for the project.

"The community all around here is growing ... Our calls are really up this year," Wendt said. "Not just ours, but helping out the surrounding communities. It's getting busier and more, and our feeling is that we have to grow with it."

