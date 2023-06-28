A large spongy moth infestation has taken over trees in Ochsner Park, and the city is looking into actions to combat the problem.

Many of the trees at the park have not leaved for the summer months, and nearly all of those trees have spongy moths, formerly known as "gypsy moths", rampant throughout. The city's common council discussed the issue with city Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hardy at their biweekly meeting on Tuesday.

The city initially was going to administer emergency treatment to the trees. However, Hardy found out that the infestation was too severe to simply use treatment to combat it, and the city decided not to take action on the proposed resolution.

"We discovered that spongy moths really did a number on our trees at Ochsner Park," said Hardy, specifically mentioning oak trees. "If you've been down there, it's really noticeable."

To get a closer look at the issue, the city has scheduled their Aug. 8 meeting to be at Ochsner Park and start at 6 p.m. instead of the normal 7 p.m. start time.

Local contractors visited the park to evaluate the situation and found that the cost of treatment would be roughly $15,000 and would need to be done before the end of June. Because of the shortened time frame and resulting inability to discuss the idea, Hardy and city administrator Casey Bradley decided to seek continued guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

"The DNR did contact us this morning and said, 'Really, you're kind of on the back end. It's a little bit late to do that treatment,'" said Hardy at the meeting. "They had recommended that spending $15,000 right now really wouldn't be much other than kind of look like you're doing something."

The department then recommended city officials saturate the ground at the park. Hardy said that the warm, dry spring this year allowed the spongy moth population to grow at a fast rate and overpopulate the trees. Baraboo Fire and EMS District members went out to the park on Tuesday to help water the area around the trees, according to Hardy.

"We'll be doing that as long as this drought continues to make sure that we can keep those trees alive as best we can," said Hardy.

Watering the area around the trees could possibly save a large amount of them from being cut down, according to Hardy. The shortage of moisture this spring caused a lack of growth for fungi, a natural predator of the spongy moth.

"If you go down there, some of the trees look really bad," said Bradley. "It has really taken its toll. We're going to realistically lose some of the trees down there, which is really unfortunate. When we walk up to some of the trees, these caterpillars are all over them."

"In the fall, when we have new egg masses, the sprays will become more effective," said Hardy, proposing that possible treatment be administered after the summer, which could reduce moth populations for 2024.

Hardy added that the treatment resolution be revisited at a fall meeting, which he said gives the Parks and Recreation Department time to speak with the department's commission and the DNR to come up with a more thorough plan. He said that Ochsner Park is the only locale in the city where the department has noticed this problem, and that he will look into grant funding for it.

According to a study by UW-Madison Extension, the spongy moth caterpillars feed on foliage and can cause skin irritation when touched. The repeated defoliation from the larvae weakens trees and makes them more susceptible to other diseases and infestations. Oak, aspen, birch, and willow trees are among their preferred hosts.

When the problem is addressed, trees can recover and produce leaves by July, according to the study. Bradley urged city residents not to touch trees in the park.

