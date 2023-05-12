July 1, 1930—May 3, 2023

ROLLING PRAIRIE—William Robert Gensch, age 92, of Rolling Prairie, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

William, also known as Bill or “Red Gensch” for his red hair, was born in Beaver Dam on July 1, 1930, the son of William A. and Crystal M. (Blakley) Gensch.

On December 23, 1950, he was united in marriage to his wife, Arlene Schindel at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau.

He worked at the Gensch family ice business, the Fox Lake Ice Company, until 1949. He then worked at John Deere Horicon Works in Maintenance until retirement in 1987.

Bill was a true handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed watching and feeding his birds and squirrels. Through the years he enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.

An avid gardener, he took great pride in his flower gardens, especially his rose gardens he grew for his

wife, Arlene. She was his greatest love, and his greatest joy was his family. He loved daily conversations with his children, hearing about their day, and was always overjoyed when hearing from his grandchildren.

Family was the center of his world, and he loved every moment he shared with them.

William is survived by his five children: Daniel (Paula) Gensch of Tecumseh, MI, David (Judi) Gensch of Neshkoro, William (Lorna) Gensch of Princeton, Thomas (Rhonda Pollock) Gensch of Mauston, and Ann (Greg) Jenswold of Jefferson; 11 grandchildren: Jon, Jenny, David (Carissa), Emily (Chad), Christine, Kelly (Eric), Will (Christina), Justin (Holly), Dustin (Hilary), Matthew, and Kiana; 17 (soon to be 18) great-grandchildren: Fiona, Rowan, Gabrielle, Silas, Titus, Charlotte, Madison, Christian, Brooklyn, Kayden, Cameron, Savannah, Spencer, Oaklyn, Senora, Noah and Mason; nephew and dear friend, Bob Schindel; special niece, Kathi Kielpinski; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 67 years, Arlene; sisters: Ruth and Bonita; brother-in-law, Edward Kutzke; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for William will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Fox Lake.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hillside Manor Home Care and Hospice for their care and support.

