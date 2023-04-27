Feb. 23, 1923—April 22, 2023

MADISON—Suzanne Frances Luisi (nee Hager), age 100, died peacefully at St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison, WI on April 22, 2023. She was born to Dr. Frank Hager and Alma Bosse in Denmark, WI on February 23, 1923.

As a young woman, she excelled in academics and music and in 1943 she obtained a degree in Business and Economics at Mundelein College in Chicago. She worked in business for several years in Milwaukee, WI where she met her future husband, August F. Luisi, who was studying dentistry at Marquette University.

Sue and Augie settled in Mauston, WI where they lived for 57 years, raising their family of five children. Suzanne was known for her beautiful smile, her kind and loving nature and her steadfast devotion to family and church.

As well as helping Augie with the business aspects of his dental practice, she was very active in her children’s daily lives. She never missed a single performance, play or ensemble competition and she created a loving and joyful home. She often said her life’s greatest achievement was raising five beautiful children.

Family was truly her passion but she also loved music and baking and was an accomplished seamstress and knitter. While many of Suzanne’s family cherished her legendary apple and lemon meringue pies, others gladly chose to feast on her mythical grasshopper pie.

Throughout her life she remained active in church groups at St. Patrick’s and continued her love of bridge, scrabble, crosswords, crytoquotes, and, of course, the Green Bay Packers.

Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Janet DeFurio, her husband, August and her son, Michael.

She is survived by her children: Paul (Mary), Francine (Al Alavi), Marcia (Richard Strunin), Christina (Mark Barrett), Michael’s widow Patricia; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Suzanne lived a remarkable life of kindness, compassion and generosity. She was a source of love and joy to all family and friends. The world is truly a better place because of her shining example of what it means to be a beautiful person! “Rest in God’s arms, now, Mom, and say hi to Dad and Mike from all of us, with utmost love.”

The family wishes to thank their dear friends Margaret Collins and Stephanie Phillips and the staff at SSM Health St. Marys Care Center for their loving care.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Madison, WI with visitation beforehand at 12:30 PM. Burial service will be on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2:00 PM at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Mauston, WI.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ALS Association or St. Patrick’s Parish, Mauston, WI.

