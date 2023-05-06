April 10, 1923—March 18, 2023

SINGAPORE—Shirley Jean Eichenseer (nee Crinion), formerly of Naples, FL and Arlington, MA died March 18, 2023 in Singapore, where she had been living with her daughter since 2009.

Mrs. Eichenseer was born on April 10, 1923 in Beaver Dam, WI, the daughter of Frederick and Amanda (Bruning) Crinion.

She was married to Glenn A. Eichenseer on September 10, 1944 at Midland, TX. They moved to the Cambridge-Arlington, MA area in 1947.

Mrs. Eichenseer attended Harvard University and was active in the American Field Service, International Student Center of Cambridge, MA and the Foreign Student program for MIT, which was Mr. Eichenseer’s Alma Mater.

Survivors include one daughter, Patricia Bjaaland Welch, of Singapore; two granddaughters: Sonja and Kari Bjaaland of Oslo, Norway; one grandson, Benjamin Eichenseer-Trask of Belchertown, MA; and two great-grandchildren: Katarina and Felix Bjaaland of Oslo, Norway.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn A. Eichenseer in 1974, her mother, Amanda Bruning Crinion in 1962, her father Fred Crinion in 1990, and her son, Michael Glenn, in 2009.