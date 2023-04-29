Feb. 8, 1947—April 17, 2023

PORTAGE – Roger Richard Hemler, age 76, of Portage, passed away peacefully Monday, April 17, 2023 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Madison.

Roger was born February 8, 1947, in Gillford, Wabasha County, MN to Jacob and Paula Hemler. Roger moved to Wisconsin in 1957 and graduated from Portage High School in 1965.

He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, spending 19 months in Vietnam. He was very proud of being a Marine.

After the service, he went to work at H. Samuels Co. from February of 1969 to February of 2009. Roger married the love of his life, Nadine “Minnie” Louise Malisch on May 17, 1974. They spent 35 years together until her death on September 14, 2009.

He is greatly missed by his three children: Maria (Kevin) Ward of Baraboo, Evonne (Robert) Warren of Portage, and Richard (Suzanne) Hemler of Endeavor; and grandchildren: Jerald Ward, Stephen Ward, and Robert Warren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie, his parents, grandson, Richard Warren and four sisters.

Per Roger’s wishes, no funeral services will be held.

The family would like to thank the staff of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Baraboo VA Clinic for their care and compassion.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church of Portage.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home is assisting the family.