April 17, 1960—April 21, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS—Rick R. Coon, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 21, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Davis Corners United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will take place from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Following the service Rick will be laid to rest at the Davis Corners Cemetery.

Rick was born on April 17, 1960 in Adams-Friendship, WI the son of Walter and Audrey (Lake) Coon. He married the love of his life Cherie Schulz on September 19, 1981 and the couple enjoyed 41 years of marriage. According to Rick, his biggest accomplishment in life was starting a family with his trophy wife and they were blessed with two children.

He earned an Associates degree from MATC – Madison in Police Science. He started his career as a Security Officer and shortly after he transitioned to a career he loved as a cable installer for a telephone company.

Rick was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing, sports, listening to music, tending to his vegetable garden and watching the History Channel. He loved seeing the Packers, Badgers and Brewers win.

His greatest passions include sitting in his chair watching the birds, feeding the ducks, laughing and cussing at squirrels. Country drives to point out the bald eagles and deer were a common past time and he treasured game nights with his buddies. He also enjoyed traveling and made it to 47 states. Most important to Rick was his family, whether that was spending time with his parents, siblings, goofing around his children and grandchildren, or spoiling his pets. With his warm nature, many friends and family sought his perspective on life events; Rick loved sharing in their joy, lending an ear and offering compassion when he could.

Rick is survived by his wife, Cherie; children: Jessica Coon (Shawn Tunks) and Paul Coon; his grandchildren: Bella Coon, Miles Rindle, Claire Rindle, Harper Tunks, and Evilyn Tunks. He is also survived by his brother, Larry Coon; and sister, Gail (Don) Evans; parents-in-law, Darrell and Rita Schulz; and sibling-in-laws: Brian (Terry) Schulz, Kevin Schulz, Cheryl (Tom) Blumberg, and Greg Henry. Additionally, his best friends/brothers: Bernie and Brad Bennett; and “Adoptive” Ma Bennett “Barb”; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends also survive Rick. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Alan Coon, sister-in-law, Pam Henry, and his “Adoptive” Pa, Bennett “Bernie, Sr..

He had a kind hearted soul that touched many people’s lives. He was loved dearly and loved big in return. May he rest in peace.

