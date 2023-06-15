June 24, 1932—May 30, 2023

BARABOO—Phyllis Anderson, age 90, of Baraboo, started her journey with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023 (Phyllis’ birthday) at 11:00 a.m. at the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church with Pastor Blake Overlien presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.. Burial will take place the following day at the Greenbush Cemetery in Greenbush, WI.

Phyllis was born in Sheboygan, WI on June 24, 1932, the daughter of Arthur and Ethel (Conger) Schroeder. She graduated from Central High School in Sheboygan.

She married the love of her life Elwood Anderson in 1950 and the couple enjoyed 71 years of marriage before his passing in 2021.

Phyllis had a love for music and dancing. She studied piano and voice in high school. Mid-life, Phyllis decided to study vocal pedagogy again. She sang in several recitals and enjoyed singing with the UW-Madison Choral Union and various church choirs. Phyllis taught ballroom dance and loved dancing with the love of her life Woody. Needlework was always a joyful pursuit for Phyllis. Family and friends were happy recipients of the results of her needlework. It may have been a knitted or crochet sweater, cap or scarf or a quilt. With an artful eye and a gift for matching colors the results were stunning.

Phyllis is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jo and Ann Marie Anderson of Knoxville, TN; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Lee Bushweiler of North Freedom, WI; granddaughter, Katie (Andy); and great-grandson, Will Nelson of Knoxville, TN; granddaughter, Kayla Bushweiler of Boston, MA; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and her little dog buddy, Ginny. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elwood; her daughter, Cindy Leary; and sister, Virginia Speckmann.

