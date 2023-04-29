Nov. 26, 1954—April 23, 2023

WAUPUN—Paul Joseph Murray, age 68, of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Christian Home and Rehabilitation in Waupun.

Paul was born in Beaver Dam on November 26, 1954, the son of Clifford and Helen (Meyer) Murray. He was a 1973 graduate of Markesan High School and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1973 until 1977.

Paul worked as a Correctional Officer at the Waupun State Prison, retiring in 2011. He was a member of the American Legion Post 210 in Waupun and was also a member of the many numismatic groups, including the American Numismatic Association.

His passion was collecting coins and learning about history, especially the Civil War era. He loved antiques and could often be found attending the Princeton Flea Market, where he bought and sold coins. He also enjoyed listening to Irish and Celtic music. Paul was well liked and always had a joke to share and never hesitated to do so.

Paul is survived by his siblings: Richard Murray of Markesan, WI, Rosemary Murray of Rochester, WI, Catherine Neidfeldt of Glendale, AZ, Kenneth Murray of Berlin, WI, and Jeanne Murray of La Crosse, WI; nieces and nephews: Joe (Sheri) Murray, Jeff Murray, Christopher Niedfeldt, Aaron Niedfeldt, Anthony Niedfeldt, Jonathan Niedfeldt, Patrick Niedfeldt, Jesse DeHaro, Alena Niedfeldt, and Cassandra Grabhorn; many great-nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Raymond and Gerald Murray, sister-in-law, Lucy Murray, niece, Nicole DeHaro, and other relatives.

Visitation for Paul will take place on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main Street, Markesan, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Kingston. Military honors will be provided by the Duwane “Sonny” Walker Legion Post 395.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Markesan is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.