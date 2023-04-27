Jan. 1, 1974—April 15, 2023

MEDFORD—Monique K. Roach, 49, of Medford, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, with her fiance, Jake Widmer, by her side, under the care of Hope Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Monique was born on January 1, 1974 to William and Jo Ann (Kosmel) Roach in Waukesha. Shortly after her birth her family moved to Minnesota. She graduated from Burnville High School.

After high school she followed the Grateful Dead on tour. She then worked in a fabric store, her father’s Singer Sewing Machine Stores.

She returned to school and graduated from the Medical Institute of Minnesota with an Associate’s degree in Zoology in 2000. She worked for various veterinary clinics and animal hospitals from 1999–2011. She most recently worked as a Veterinary Technician for the Wisconsin Dells Animal Hospital since 2011.

Monique was passionate about animals. She loved butterflies and birds, especially sand hill cranes. She also had a hobby farm with many animals. She was also passionate about flowers. She had planted many flower beds. She also loved music and could play the mandolin and banjo. She enjoyed belly dancing for relaxation. She loved to celebrate the holidays, especially Christmas and Halloween. Her and Jake recently started to travel and had visited Jamaica and Door County.

Monique is survived by her fiance, Jake Widmer; daughter, Hannah Jenkins; mother, Jo Ann Roach; two sisters; and one brother. Monique is further survived by other family and friends.

Monique was preceded in death by her father, William.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Nancy Johnas for her care and compassion. They would also like to thank Jake’s family, Jim, Janet, Deb, and Missy

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Dells Animal Hospital, 4135 State Hwy. 13, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965, or plant a tree or flower in remembrance.

Hemer-Pickerign Funeral & Cremation Services of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com.