Nov. 15, 1933—Nov. 13, 2022
MAUSTON—Meryle Henry, age 88, of Mauston, passed away on November 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13th, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 701 Grove Street, Mauston. Visitation begins at 10:00 am, service at 11:00.
