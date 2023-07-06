Aug. 7, 1933—July 2, 2023

FOND DU LAC—Marshall “Mac” McLean, age 89, formerly of Waupun and most recently a resident of St. Francis Terrace and Home in Fond du Lac, began his eternal life on July 2, 2023.

Marshall Kent McLean was born August 7, 1933 in Granton, WI, the son of Fearne and Evelyn Preston McLean. He grew up in South Byron, attending grade school in the two-room schoolhouse. He graduated in 1951 from Oakfield High School where he lettered in football.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and was stationed in Chateauroux, France and Wiesbaden, Germany. It was there he met Annemarie Kretzer, who worked as a secretary on the air base. They married April 14, 1955 in the required civil ceremony in Wiesbaden, and in a second ceremony on April 17 in a small country church near Annemarie’s hometown. Marshall and Annemarie took trips to Belgium, France, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland before leaving for the United States.

After an honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1956, Marshall worked for a short time at Damrow Brothers, Fond du Lac. From 1959 until his retirement in 1988, he was employed at WCI as Corrections Officer and Industries Foreman. On the side, he owned and operated McLean Antenna Service from 1967 to 1974. He also drove school bus for Edmunds Bus Service for almost 30 years. He served in the Air National Guard at Truax Field until retirement in 1993 with the rank of Tech Sergeant.

Marshall was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Waupun and served as Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, was a Past Grand Knight and Treasurer for several years. He was also a member of VFW Post 6709 and its Honor Guard. He was awarded Veteran of the Year at the Memorial Day Parade and Celebration in 2015.

For many years he and his family enjoyed their “McLean Hideaway” in northern Wisconsin. He especially loved fishing with his grandchildren, who fondly remember the good times with “Papa”. He and friends spent a few times there deer hunting.

Mac enjoyed bowling and being Captain of the KC bowling team. He was handy with all kinds of tools and equipment; his family could rely on Mr. Fix-It’s talent and knowledge for many repairs. Marshall and Annemarie spent Friday nights dancing and socializing at the Legion in Fox Lake.

The couple volunteered at the Salvatorian Mission Warehouse in New Holstein, often bringing their grandchildren to help. Marshall volunteered for 20 years at Marsh Haven Nature Center, where he loved mowing the lawns. They both delivered Meals on Wheels and went on mission trips to Honduras in 1998 and 2000.

Throughout their married life, Marshall and Annemarie visited her family in Germany and explored Scotland, the country of his ancestors. They traveled in the U.S. to visit family and friends, attended Elderhostels, and went on bus trips, seeing all 50 states.

Marshall will be deeply missed by his wife of 68 years, Annemarie; daughter, Evelyn McLean-Cowan (Mike Cowan); son, Rob McLean; grandchildren: Willington (Lauren) Cowan, Theresa Cowan (Alex Portillo), Timothy (Christine) Cowan; and great-grandchildren: Sophie and Jameson Cowan, Everly Portillo, Grant and another Cowan grandson due in December. Also surviving are his sister, Jill McLean VandeBerg Cox; and nieces and nephews. Awaiting Marshall in heaven are his parents, brother, Douglas with his wife Dorothy, and daughter-in-law, Patricia.

On Saturday, July 8, 2023 a visitation will be held from 9:00–11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Waupun, with a Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service with military honors will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Springvale.

Memorials may be given to Salvatorian Mission Warehouse, Marsh Haven, or Fond du Lac Fishing Has No Boundaries.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.